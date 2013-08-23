BRIEF-Grand Investment International requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending publication of an announcement in respect of inside information of company
FRANKFURT Aug 23 Commerzbank : * Shares rise 2.7 percent in early trading after report German government might
sell its stake to other bank
* Requests trading halt pending publication of an announcement in respect of inside information of company
* FY net profit 3.38 billion baht versus 3.51 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 263.3 million baht versus 216.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: