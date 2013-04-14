BERLIN, April 14 The head of German lender Commerzbank defended a planned 2.5 billion-euro ($3.27 billion) capital increase to repay the German government's bail-out money received during the 2008 financial crisis, Der Spiegel reported.

"After the government came to the rescue (in 2008), it was the task of management to repay this money as quickly as possible," Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing told the weekly magazine in an interview published on Sunday.

"There was no way we as management could lean back and say, it's good to have the government as a permanent stakeholder," the CEO was quoted as saying.

Shareholders will be asked to approve the capital increase at the bank's annual general meeting on April 19.

To make sure that the price for new Commerzbank shares can be set above the nominal value of the bank's shares, the lender will reduce the total number of shares in a ratio of 10-to-one, bringing them to 583 million from 5.83 billion. ($1 = 0.7635 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)