* Ship finance, commercial real estate to be wound down
* Step is part of group review, more details to come in
autumn
(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT, June 26 German bank Commerzbank
said it would wind up its ship finance and commercial
real estate units as stricter liquidity requirements force it to
cut back on capital intensive activities.
Commerzbank, which has twice been bailed out by German
taxpayers, said the decision marks the first step in a review of
all its business areas, with more measures to be announced in
the autumn.
With the crisis in the shipping market dragging into a
fourth year, some ship lenders are seizing ships to protect the
value of their loans, while others are cutting the size of their
books.
Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, had previously
said it aimed to cut the bank's 20 billion euro ($25 billion)
shipping portfolio by a quarter.
Commerzbank said both commercial real estate and ship
financing would be placed into its non-core assets unit (NCA),
with the two areas to be entirely reduced "in the course of
time".
The NCA unit is also home to some activities of ailing
property lender Eurohypo such as public finance and part of its
commercial real estate segment.
Commerzbank, which got clearance from the European
Commission to wind down Eurohypo in March after unsuccessful
efforts to sell it, had previously planned to continue a small
part of Eurohypo's commercial property business.
"Following the decision to significantly expand the NCA
segment, the responsibilities on the Board of Managing Directors
of Commerzbank will also be restructured," Commerzbank added,
while confirming its targets for the current business year.
The group said real estate financing would still be offered
to private and corporate customers but would be integrated into
the core bank.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Tim Dobbyn)