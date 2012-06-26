June 26 German bank Commerzbank said it would wind up its commercial real estate and ship finance units as it seeks to meet rising liquidity requirements under Basel 3 regulations.

The decision marks the first step in an annual strategic review, Commerzbank said, while confirming its targets for the current business year.

The group said real estate financing would still be offered to private and corporate customers but would be integrated into the core bank.

Plans to launch a real estate and ship finance unit have therefore been scrapped, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)