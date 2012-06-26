June 26 German bank Commerzbank said
it would wind up its commercial real estate and ship finance
units as it seeks to meet rising liquidity requirements under
Basel 3 regulations.
The decision marks the first step in an annual strategic
review, Commerzbank said, while confirming its targets for the
current business year.
The group said real estate financing would still be offered
to private and corporate customers but would be integrated into
the core bank.
Plans to launch a real estate and ship finance unit have
therefore been scrapped, the bank said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
