By Jan Schwartz
| HAMBURG
HAMBURG Oct 27 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said Germany's second-largest bank
would not tap state rescue fund SoFFin a second time, even as
more stringent capital requirements and a Greek haircut loom.
"I'm not going there again," Blessing told journalists late
on Wednesday in remarks that were embargoed for Thursday.
"We will use a bundle of different measures to generate
capital," Blessing said, adding these would include reducing
risk-weighted assets or the sale of non-core business areas.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
As part of the deal, euro zone banks will be asked to
bolster their capital cushions, to help offset the hit from
Greek bond restructuring.
Commerzbank, which is due to report quarterly results on
Nov. 4, holds Greek sovereign debt worth around 2.2 billion
euros.
Commerzbank will write down the value of its Greek
government bond holdings by at least 750 million euros ($1.04
billion) in the third quarter, several people familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Separately, Blessing also said there were no signs of a
credit crunch among German mid-sized lenders.
(Reporting Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor)