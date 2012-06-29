FRANKFURT, June 29 Germany kept its stake in
Commerzbank at 25 percent by converting non-voting
capital into shares following a small capital hike by the lender
earlier this week.
Commerzbank on Friday said German bank stabilisation fund
SoFFin converted 80.1 million euros of non-voting capital into
58.85 million shares.
SoFFin's remaining non-voting capital, also referred to as a
silent participation, has been reduced to approximately 1.63
billion euros.
Commerzbank issued 176.5 million new shares to sell to
employees as part of a share-based remuneration programme
announced earlier this year.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)