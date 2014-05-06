FRANKFURT May 6 Commerzbank AG has attracted five final bids for a multi-billion-euro portfolio of Spanish property loans, being sold as it takes advantage of a recovery in the country's real estate market to help clean up its finances, sources said.

Germany's second-biggest lender is expected to enter exclusive negotiations with one of the bidding consortiums within four weeks and will likely sign a deal by the end of the quarter, added the people close to the transaction.

Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)