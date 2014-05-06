FRANKFURT May 6 Commerzbank AG has
attracted five final bids for a multi-billion-euro portfolio of
Spanish property loans, being sold as it takes advantage of a
recovery in the country's real estate market to help clean up
its finances, sources said.
Germany's second-biggest lender is expected to enter
exclusive negotiations with one of the bidding consortiums
within four weeks and will likely sign a deal by the end of the
quarter, added the people close to the transaction.
Commerzbank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)