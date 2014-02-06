FRANKFURT Feb 6 Commerzbank has sold
a 710 million euro ($961 million) portfolio of non-performing
Spanish commercial real estate loans, Germany's second biggest
lender said on Thursday.
The transaction reduces the bank's risk-weighted assets by
600 million euros and a "minor" charge from the sale will be
booked in Commerzbank's fourth quarter earnings, it said.
Since the beginning of 2013, the bank has halved the volume
of non-performing loans in its Spanish commercial real estate
portfolio from about 2 billion to roughly 1 billion.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)