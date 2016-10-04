FRANKFURT Oct 4 Commerzbank expects
to make no dividend payment for the next couple of years as it
carries out a radical restructuring of its business, rolls out
digitalisation and slashes costs, including thousands of jobs.
"During the years 2017 and 2018, where we see the most part
of the transformation process and the charges there, we don't
see in the moment a dividend payment," Chief Executive Martin
Zielke told analysts in a Capital Markets Day presentation.
"Afterwards, for sure, if the environment does not change
dramatically, we will analyse that and then we have to discuss
and talk a good deal about the perspectives for a dividend," he
added.
Zielke said he did not want to give a clear indication for
the dividend in 2019 and 2020, the final year of its current
transformation programme.
Commerzbank said last week it was suspending its dividend
for the time being to help pay for its overhaul.
