FRANKFURT Jan 18 German trade union Verdi said
it expects to receive more details on Commerzbank's
cutback plans next Wednesday at the earliest, following media
reports that about 6000 jobs could go.
The bank's works council will examine the issue at a meeting
scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week, a Verdi
spokesman said.
Daily "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" had earlier cited
sources as saying 4000 to 6500 jobs are at risk based on
preliminary plans at Germany's second-largest lender while the
Wall Street Journal said about 6000 jobs could be cut.
Commerzbank in November signalled a planned investment drive
worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion) would alleviate
the need for staff reductions, following a media report at the
time that up to 6000 jobs were at risk at the bank.
($1 = 0.7486 euros)
