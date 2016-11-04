FRANKFURT Nov 4 Commerzbank posted a 288 million euro ($320 million) net loss in the third quarter, hit by restructuring costs and the impact from low interest rates, coupled with weak loan demand from German companies.

The quarterly net profit of Germany's second-largest lender were ahead of analysts' expectations of a 509 million euro net loss in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)