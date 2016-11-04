Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
FRANKFURT Nov 4 Commerzbank posted a 288 million euro ($320 million) net loss in the third quarter, hit by restructuring costs and the impact from low interest rates, coupled with weak loan demand from German companies.
The quarterly net profit of Germany's second-largest lender were ahead of analysts' expectations of a 509 million euro net loss in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission