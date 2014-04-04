FRANKFURT/ATHENS, April 4 The European Commission is examining Etihad's investment in German airline Air Berlin to see whether it complies with the rules for operating an airline within Europe.

A spokesman for Siim Kallas, the European Union commissioner for transport policy, said the Commission was currently looking at a number of non-EU investments in European airlines, including Etihad's stake in Air Berlin.

In order to obtain an operating licence in the EU as a European airline the carrier must be over 50 percent owned and "effectively controlled" by an EU member state or EU citizens.

"Accordingly, the Commission has asked the Member State concerned to provide further information on how these investments comply with the rules on ownership and control of European airlines," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Etihad owns a 29.2 percent stake in Air Berlin, which is Germany's second largest airline but is struggling with debts and has twice postponed the publication of its 2013 results.

Etihad, which is building up a network of minority stakes in airlines across the world as it seeks to drive traffic to its Adu Dhabi hub, has provided loans to Air Berlin and bought a majority stake in its frequent flyer programme.

Etihad is also looking at the possibility of buying a stake in Italy's ailing national airline Alitalia. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)