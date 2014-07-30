July 30 Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) rose to $325 billion in June 2014 from $317 billion in May 2014, Barclays Capital said on Wednesday.

"We estimate that there was a small net inflow of around $300 million into commodity investments during June," the bank said.

The investment bank said in a research note on the sector that investors have continued to withdraw assets from commodity investments on a quarterly basis despite a marked improvement in the health of commodities as an asset class.

"Beta returns have improved, correlations with other assets have fallen and costs of carry are positive."

Commodity AUM across exchange-traded products almost halved over the course of 2013, but outflows have slowed significantly this year and have even turned into inflows, Barclays said. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)