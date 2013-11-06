Nov 6 Total global commodity assets under management (AUM) fell $10 billion to $343 billion in September from August, Barclays Capital said in a research note on Wednesday.

Price declines offset a small net inflow of assets in September, Barclays said.

"Nevertheless, in terms of attracting fresh investments, third quarter was the best quarter for commodities since fourth quarter of 2012."

AUM fell across all sectors and precious metals recorded the largest drop, $7 billion.