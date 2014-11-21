NEW YORK Nov 20 In an often-heated hearing
before a U.S. Senate investigative subcommittee, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc on Thursday rejected allegations that Wall
Street banks exploited physical commodity markets to manipulate
prices and gain unfair trading advantages.
Led by Senator Carl Levin, who chairs the Senate's Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations, the five-hour session focused on
Goldman's metals storage unit, which has built stockpiles of
metal that metal consumers and a Senate report say have inflated
physical prices and curbed supplies of aluminum.
The executives said they have not broken any rules.
Here are highlights of comments from the two-and-a-half-hour
session the subcommittee had with Chris Wibbelman, president and
chief executive of Metro International Trade Services LLC, and
Jacques Gabillon, the head of Goldman's global commodities
principal investments group:
IMPACT ON PRICES:
* Wibbelman and Gabillon defended Metro's activities, saying
the all-in price of aluminum, including the premium and the LME
benchmark price, has fallen since 2010 when Goldman bought
Metro.
* "When everything's said and done, there's no correlation
between the queue and the all-in-price paid by customers in the
U.S," Gabillon said.
* Queues are due to demand for off-warrant storage, not any
actions by Goldman or Metro, the executives said.
* Metro has complied with new LME loading out rules even
before stricter regulations have come into effect, Wibbelman
said.
* Incentives only increased because demand for storage grew
as a U.S. surplus ballooned and owners of metal wanted to store
their metal in "cash and carry" deals, he said.
* Wibbelman said Metro never carried out a "merry-go-round"
deal before the Goldman takeover. "There as never a market
condition like that" that justified such a deal, he said.
* After being pressed by Levin, both executives confirmed
the longer the queue, the higher the premium. Gabillon said
"queue is a factor in the premium."
OPTIONAL CONTRACTS
* Some of the most heated discussions between Levin and
Wibbelman centered on whether Metro required customers to cancel
warrants and put metal in the queue.
* Wibbelman confirmed there were penalties if the customer
did not do so, but said it was an "optional" contract.
* Levin repeated several times that customers "had to
immediately cancel their warrants" to abide by the contract or
face paying a hefty fee.
* Senator Levin pressed Wibbelman on whether he knew
merry-go-round contracts would lengthen the queue. Wibbelman
said: "Anyone that cancels warrants adds to the queue".
STRATEGIC STOCKPILE
* On several occasions, Wibbelman said the millions of
tonnes of metal stored in Detroit was a "strategic stockpile"
that gave consumers access to metal when smelters were cutting
capacity.
* Later on, he said it is similar to what other countries
such as Russia and China have.
QUEUE VS PREMIUM
* Levin was incredulous that Goldman and Metro did not see a
correlation between the queues and the rising premium.
* "You're in a different mathematical world than most
mathematicians that look at this," he told the executives.
* In his summary at the end of the two-and-a-half session
with Goldman and Metro, he said it was "undisputed" that queues
led to higher premiums.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; EDiting by Steve Orlofsky)