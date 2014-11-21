NEW YORK Nov 21 Complex deals employed by
Goldman Sachs' metals storage unit to build vast
stockpiles and then maintain queues test the spirit of the
London Metal Exchange operating code, shocking many traders and
confirming others' suspicions.
But the intricate transactions that saw Metro International
Trade Services LLC shell out millions of dollars to customers to
join exit queues to bolster rental income was within the rules,
according to two senior warehousing executives and two veteran
traders.
An explosive U.S. Senate report released on Wednesday
revealed the "imaginative" methods used to lure millions of
tonnes of aluminum into Detroit, Metro's headquarters, and then
keep it there over the past four years.
A fiery hearing of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations on Thursday offered the clearest insight yet into
the deals that metal users say created bottlenecks, leading to
two-year long queues and pushing physical prices to record highs
even as oversupply grew.
For Nick Madden, Senior Vice President and Supply Chain
Officer of Novelis, the world's biggest aluminum user, the
report confirmed his "worst fears", he told the subcommittee
hearing led by Democrat Senator Carl Levin.
It also explained the "strange" things going on in the
opaque market over the past four years, he said.
Madden has been one of the most fiercest critics of the LME
and the warehouses, which he has blamed for years-long queues
and inflated premiums, costing consumers billions of dollars in
added costs.
While the detailed report was critical of how the bank has
exploited huge commodity stockpiles, it did not contain any
smoking guns.
One warehousing source, who is familiar with these
transactions, said what he read in the report was "immoral, but
not illegal".
Chris Wibbelman, Metro president and chief executive,
rejected the report's findings in testimony to lawmakers on
Thursday, saying the business has played by the rules.
Still, the details reignited a years-long debate on how the
ownership of warehouses has transformed the metals market.
Madden has repeatedly called on regulators to ban trading
houses, like Glencore and Trafigura, and
banks from owning storage sheds.
Massive 100,000-tonne cancellations of warrants in Detroit
and Vlissingen in the Netherlands, where Pacorini Metals,
Glencore's storage business, has the majority of its sheds, have
roiled the market since 2010.
'Q MANAGEMENT'
The first alarms were sounded within Metro as early as
December 2010 when Mark Askew, then vice president of marketing,
said he was worried about rumors that a big cancellation of
warrants was aimed at blocking other customers in the queues,
the report showed.
That was just months after the first of six such
merry-go-round deals that saw the wait time balloon to as long
as two years, with millions of tonnes stuck in queues.
"I remain concerned, as I have expressed from start,
regarding 'Q management' etc" he wrote in an email to Wibbelman.
He quit in April 2013.
Wibbelman told the subcommittee in closed-door meetings that
Askew "had never liked the idea" of offering financial
incentives to existing Metro customers, the report said.
He denied that it was designed to help put a queue in place
to block other clients from leaving.
What's not clear is whether the report and the public airing
of concerns about the deals by the Senate subcommittee may exert
pressure on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other
regulators.
Under new owners, the LME has tried to introduce sweeping
new warehousing rules, but has faced legal challenges from Rusal
Plc. Aluminum producers benefit from the high
premiums, particularly when LME prices were below the cost of
production.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr)