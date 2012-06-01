* Commodity revenues at top 10 banks fall to $2 bln
* Main reason for weaker revenue was low volatility
* Poor energy performance cited in report by analytics firm
Coalition
LONDON, June 1 Commodity revenue at top
investment banks fell by a third in the first quarter, part of a
wider decline in bank income, due to lower volatility and poor
performance in energy, including natural gas, London-based
analytics firm Coalition said.
Revenues from commodities at the 10 banks in the first three
months of the year dropped to $2 billion from $3 billion last
year when the quarter was particularly strong, Coalition said in
a report.
"In 1Q12 it was conspicuously weaker due to reduced
volatility. Poor performance in energy, and particularly gas
which was impacted by an abundance of supply, contributed to the
decline in revenues," it said.
The VIX volatility index fell 39 percent in the first
quarter to an average of around 18 from nearly 30 in the fourth
quarter as worries temporarily abated about the European debt
crisis and U.S. data showed a nascent economic recovery.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, ended the first quarter virtually
flat but natural gas slumped about 30 percent.
Most investment banks do not break down commodity revenue in
their quarterly reports, including it in a broader category of
Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC).
The report did not say which investment banks achieved the
best results in commodities, but analysts peg the top three in
the sector as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley.
Morgan Stanley's commodities trading risk rose more than
that of its two other Wall Street rivals in the first quarter,
indicated by its results which also reflected higher revenues
from the business.
In Europe, leaders in the sector Deutsche Bank
and Barclays indicated robust results in the sector in
the first quarter following disappointing performances in the
last three months of 2011.
In addition to those five banks, Coalition also tracks
Citigroup, Bank of America, Credit Suisse
, UBS, and Royal Bank of Scotland.
Coalition said total revenue among the top 10 investment
banks fell 4 percent in the first quarter to $51 billion.
Combined FICC revenue at the top banks was unchanged at $32
billion, it added.
Coalition said it uses publicly available information and
independent research to come up with its data after making
adjustments to ensure like-for-like comparisons.
In separate announcements on Friday, privately-held
Coalition is due to be acquired by CRISIL, a unit of Standard &
Poor's, for a maximum payout of 29 million pounds based
on performance, the two firms said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron Henderson)