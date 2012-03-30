By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 30 Commodity trading revenues at
U.S. bank holding companies fell in the final quarter of 2011 as
futures of oil and other raw materials took a hit from price
swings, data seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
"Commodity and other" revenues at 25 bank holding companies
including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley stood at nearly $1.65 billion for the quarter,
according to the data issued by the U.S. Office of the
Comptroller of Currency (OCC).
That figure marked a 23 percent decline from the $2.14
billion the OCC noted in the third quarter of last year. It was
nearly flat from the $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of
2010.
"The seasonal decline in revenues we typically see in the
fourth quarter of each year was made a bit worse by a noticeable
reduction of risk appetite by both banks and their clients,"
Martin Pfinsgraff, deputy comptroller for credit and market
risk, said in the OCC's latest quarterly report, issued on March
20.
All other revenue components of bank holding companies
tracked by the OCC -- except foreign exchange -- showed lower
receipts in the fourth quarter versus the third.
Total revenue for all components stood at $2.5 billion, down
70 percent from the third quarter and off 27 percent from the
fourth quarter of 2010.
"Against a backdrop of concerns about sovereign debt and the
health of European banks, demand for risk intermediation
products fell. Market participants were very defensive,"
Pfinsgraff said.
Most U.S. bank holding companies trimmed risk-taking in
commodities toward late last year after a stronger dollar and a
general rise in inventories weighed on prices.
The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell
nearly 5 percent between November and December before ending the
quarter up 2 percent, thanks to a 7 percent gain in October.
The OCC is an arm of the U.S. Treasury that supervises all
national banks. Its report is the only official data that
provides an aggregated overview of banks' trading performance by
market type.
Still, what it breaks down for commodities is considered
imperfect due to the inclusion of revenue from other categories
such as credit or housing-related securities.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)