NEW YORK, Oct 13 JPMorgan ( JPM.N ) trimmed its average value at risk (VaR) in commodities to $15 million in the third quarter, the investment bank reported Thursday, lowering it from $16 million in the previous quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the first major U.S. bank to announce results for the period, reported lower third-quarter profit, including a decline in revenues in its Fixed Income Markets business, which includes commodities.

The bank does not break out the results of its commodities business separately.

VaR is an industry measure for how much of a bank's money is at risk on a day for trading a particular asset class.

Commodities VaR at leading U.S. banks (in $ millions):

Average commodities VaR by quarter

3Q09 4Q09 1Q10 2Q10 3Q10 4Q10 1Q11 2Q11 3Q11 JPMorgan Chase * 23 17 15 20 13 14 13 16 15 Goldman Sachs * 27 38 49 32 29 23 37 39 N/A Morgan Stanley ** 25 23 27 29 32 26 33 30 N/A BofA MerrillLynch* 19.4 20.6 22.2 23.2 19.4 17.7 23.9 23.7 N/A Citigroup * 38 38 18 21 26 27 23 25.0 N/A * Maximum risk in a day, based on a 95 percent confidence level. ** Maximum risk in a day, based on a 99 percent confidence level. (Reporting by David Sheppard and Barani Krishnan)