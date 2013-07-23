By Douwe Miedema and David Sheppard
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 23 Wall Street's
multibillion-dollar commodity trading operations came under the
political spotlight on Tuesday as a powerful U.S. Senate
committee questioned whether commercial banks should control oil
pipelines, power plants and metals warehouses.
The Senate Banking Committee hearing comes as Goldman Sachs
, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase - which
generated an estimated $4 billion in commodity revenues last
year - face growing pressure from a number of investigations
into their operations, and as the Federal Reserve reviews Wall
Street's right to operate in raw material markets.
Big aluminum buyers represented by MillerCoors, the second
largest brewer in the U.S., told the packed hearing that the
banks' control of metal warehouses that are part of the London
Metal Exchange network drove up their costs by as much as $3
billion last year by distorting supplies.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, which bought LME warehouses in
2010, "have created a bottleneck which limits the supply of
aluminum," Tim Weiner, global risk manager for the brewer, the
combined U.S. operations of Molson Coors and SABMiller
, told the U.S. Senate banking committee.
The banks were not present at the hearing, but as it got
underway Goldman Sachs issued its first public rebuttal of
mounting criticism of its metals warehousing unit, denying that
Metro International Trade Services has deliberately caused
aluminum shortages and inflated prices.
The threat to Wall Street's physical commodity trading
divisions has escalated abruptly across multiple fronts, putting
an uncomfortable spotlight on a lucrative side of their business
that has thus far fallen largely outside of regulators' sights.
Lawmakers also took the opportunity to criticize the Federal
Reserve for allowing banks to expand their commodity activities,
and once again questioned the wisdom of scrapping the
Glass-Steagall law that separated corporate and investment
banking, a decision that helped open the door to commodity
dealing.
"We've have created a tangle and it takes time to undo
that," said Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a
Democrat. She said her recently introduced "21st century Glass
Steagall" bill would help to "disentangle what has become a mess
that is both hard to regulate and is creating additional risk."
Sherrod Brown, Democrat for Ohio, said after the hearing the
Senate Banking Committee will ask the banks and the Fed to give
testimony at another hearing in September.
WALL ST FRUSTRATIONS
Last Friday, the Fed raised the stakes dramatically, issuing
a surprise statement to say it was reviewing a landmark 2003
ruling that first allowed commercial banks to trade physical
commodities such as gasoline barges and coffee beans. Until
then, the Fed had been thought to be only debating whether or
not certain banks could own assets, not trade the raw materials.
At issue is not whether banks should be allowed to trade
derivatives like corn futures or oil options, but whether they
should be allowed to invest in infrastructure such as tankers
and warehouses that can be integrated with their trading
operations - and more broadly whether they should be allowed to
continue holding title to the underlying physical commodities.
The Senate hearing will increase pressure on the banks
commodities businesses at a time of growing frustration in
Washington over the failure to complete reforms meant to prevent
"Too Big to Fail" banks from endangering the wider economy.
Last week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
also launched the opening salvo of a possible enquiry into the
lucrative but controversial business of metals warehousing,
which has become a potent political lightning rod.
Over the following years, a glut of aluminum and other
metals piled up in these storage sheds, forcing companies to
wait as long as 18 months to take delivery of physical supplies,
MillerCoors' Weiner said at the hearing.
TRADING WOES
JPMorgan is also reportedly close to a more than $400
million settlement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC), as the bank tries to put to rest allegations that its
traders manipulated power markets in the Midwest and California.
The bank's alleged activity in those markets was linked to
its control over real power plants and energy supplies, a fact
likely to sharpen questions over the rules for ownership.
The hearing was the first to address the oversight of banks
in physical commodity markets since a Reuters report last year
revealed that Goldman and Morgan Stanley were still awaiting a
Fed decision on whether they can still own physical assets after
becoming bank holding companies in 2008.
Commercial banks are prohibited from owning trading assets,
but the two former investment banks argued that their commodity
activities are permitted under a "grandfathering" clause in a
1997 law that effectively scrapped much of the Glass-Steagall
act separating the commercial and investment banks.
The Fed has until a mid-September deadline to make that
decision, and has never commented on the issue - a lack of
disclosure that has fueled criticism over its transparency.
"We've talked about a lack of transparency on both the
regulators and the institutions, we don't even know what the
regulators seem to be doing," said Brown.
Separately, JPMorgan - which as a commercial bank has never
been allowed to own assets - is believed to have reconfigured
its Henry Bath metal warehousing business in order seek
qualification as a "merchant banking" investment with the Fed,
sources have said.
It is unclear whether that effort, which would require the
warehouses to be managed at arm's length from the bank and
divested within 10 years, was successful. JPMorgan has also
floated a possible sale of Henry Bath, sources have said. The
bank has declined to comment on the status of the unit.
Randall D. Guynn, a partner and head of the Financial
Institutions Group at law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, says the
Fed's original 2003 decision to allow Citigroup Inc to
trade physical commodities should not be lightly dismissed.
"Both Congress and the Federal Reserve have previously found
that the public benefits of these activities outweigh their
potential adverse effects," he said.