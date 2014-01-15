BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4 percent
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve has given JPMorgan Chase & Co an "ultimate time limit" for selling its Henry Bath warehousing unit, a regulatory executive at the U.S. central bank told a Senate banking committee hearing on Wednesday.
Michael Gibson, Fed director of bank supervision and regulation, did not say when the deadline for divesting the business was.
The bank announced plans in July to sell its physical commodities business, which includes Henry Bath.
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co's board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, despite scrapping executive bonuses in light of an accounts scandal that rocked the bank last year, according to a proxy filing on Wednesday.
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering