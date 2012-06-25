June 25 Barclays Capital said investors withdrew
$8.2 billion from commodity investments in May, the largest in
eight months.
"A 'perfect storm' of downgrades, lackluster macroeconomic
data and the ongoing eurozone debt crisis transformed a retreat
by investors into something approaching a stampede during May,
evoking memories of 2008," Barclays said in a research report.
Barclays said May ended with $394 billion of total assets
under management in commodities, down $35 billion from the
previous month.
