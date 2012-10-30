* BlackRock says China, U.S. support commodities growth
* Downplays impact of Euro-crisis on demand
* Overweight in iron ore equities
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 30 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest money manager, downplayed the impact of Europe's
financial woes on commodities markets on Tuesday, and said
robust Chinese demand and an improving U.S. economy will support
growth.
"The U.S. has been a big surprise to the upside, not of the
order of Chinese GDP growth numbers... but it is much better
than many people had expected at the beginning of the year,"
Catherine Raw, co-manager of BlackRock's BGF World Mining Fund
told reporters on a media call on Tuesday.
"The euro zone crisis, at least for the moment seems less of
a concern," Raw said.
BlackRock manages about $3.67 trillion of funds across
equity, fixed income, cash management and other sectors, while
its BGF fund manages $11 billion of mining stocks.
BGF's biggest holdings include Rio Tinto ,
which makes up 9.3 percent of the fund, and BHP Billiton
, which makes up 8 percent, according to a
September 30 entry on the company's website.
Raw said the outlook for copper was promising due to a
general decline in the number of copper mines supplying global
markets and a recovering housing market in the United States.
She said BlackRock was overweight in iron ore companies --
which include Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton -- and forecast a
long-term price of around $120 a tonne.
That is in line with a median estimate price forecast of
$120 a tonne, based on a Thomson Reuters poll of 12
analysts. and near the current spot
price.
"The share prices today, we believe, are factoring in a
pessimistic outlook, one in which commodity prices are going to
average lower than what we see today," Raw said. "From our point
of view, this creates a huge amount of value and a huge amount
of opportunity."
BlackRock also manages Australia-listed fund Global Mining
Investments, whose top three holdings are BHP,
commodities trader Glencore and Rio Tinto.
GMI's portfolio underperformed its benchmark, the HSBC
Global Mining Index, in the September quarter, returning 3
percent compared with a 6 percent rise in the benchmark.
Copper prices last week fell 2.4 percent in their largest
weekly fall in four months, while a 15 percent rise in iron ore
prices over the last month could be running out of steam as
restocking of inventories comes to an end, according to some
analysts.
But Raw said fortunes of mining companies could be turning
up as long as China's economy continues to grow and a recovery
in the U.S. takes hold.