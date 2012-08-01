* Soybean exports at 4.13 mln tonnes, down from June

* Iron ore exports recover after May, June rains

* Corn exports surge during record harvest (Adds data table, rewrites throughout)

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazilian soybean exports were slipped to 4.13 million tonnes in July, down 15 percent from June, after drought in the world's No. 2 producer slashed output from the crop that finished harvest in May.

June through September are typically the peak export months for soybeans but the crop fell to roughly 65 million tonnes from a record 75 million tonnes the year before due to dry weather.

Despite the drop in soybean output, the country is harvesting a record corn crop, which is expected to boost this year's exports to unprecedented levels. Prices are meanwhile rocketing into record territory due to drought in the U.S. farm belt.

Brazil exported 1.7 million tonnes of corn last month compared with 134,900 tonnes in June.

Iron ore exports jumped last month recovering after rain and logistics problems hurt output in previous months at Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner.

Raw sugar exports rose to 2.08 million tonnes as the main center-south crush picked up speed after May and June rains eased over the cane belt. Raw sugar shipments were slightly below last year's July exports 2.29 million tonnes.

BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS COMMODITY EXPORTS JULY 2012 JUNE 2012 JULY 2011

COFFEE (60KG BAG) 1.822 MLN 1.69 MLN 1.812 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 4.13 MLN 4.84 MLN 3.738 MLN SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.54 MLN 1.235 MLN 1.179 MLN SOYOIL (TNS) 152,400 142,500 162,900 CORN (TNS) 1.704 MLN 134,900 271,600 ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 202,000 125,800 128,000 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 2.08 MLN 1.29 MLN 2.292 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 408.9 MLN 370,200 769,700 PULP (TNS) 748.2 MLN 730,000 674,500 ALUMINUM (TNS) 35,500 50,900 57,900 IRON ORE (TNS) 27.251 MLN 25.89 MLN 27.322 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 709,600 513,100 461,400 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 2.098 MLN 1.498 MLN 2.837 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 39,800 35,600 27,600 ETHANOL (LTR) 410.7 MLN 138.0 MLN 246.5 MLN (Reporting By Reese Ewing and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)