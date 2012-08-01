* Soybean exports at 4.13 mln tonnes, down from June
* Iron ore exports recover after May, June rains
* Corn exports surge during record harvest
(Adds data table, rewrites throughout)
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazilian soybean exports were
slipped to 4.13 million tonnes in July, down 15 percent from
June, after drought in the world's No. 2 producer slashed output
from the crop that finished harvest in May.
June through September are typically the peak export months
for soybeans but the crop fell to roughly 65 million tonnes from
a record 75 million tonnes the year before due to dry weather.
Despite the drop in soybean output, the country is
harvesting a record corn crop, which is expected to boost this
year's exports to unprecedented levels. Prices are meanwhile
rocketing into record territory due to drought in the U.S. farm
belt.
Brazil exported 1.7 million tonnes of corn last month
compared with 134,900 tonnes in June.
Iron ore exports jumped last month recovering after rain and
logistics problems hurt output in previous months at Vale, the
world's largest iron ore miner.
Raw sugar exports rose to 2.08 million tonnes as the main
center-south crush picked up speed after May and June rains
eased over the cane belt. Raw sugar shipments were slightly
below last year's July exports 2.29 million tonnes.
BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS
COMMODITY EXPORTS JULY 2012 JUNE 2012 JULY 2011
COFFEE (60KG BAG) 1.822 MLN 1.69 MLN 1.812 MLN
SOYBEANS (TNS) 4.13 MLN 4.84 MLN 3.738 MLN
SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.54 MLN 1.235 MLN 1.179 MLN
SOYOIL (TNS) 152,400 142,500 162,900
CORN (TNS) 1.704 MLN 134,900 271,600
ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 202,000 125,800 128,000
SUGAR RAW (TNS) 2.08 MLN 1.29 MLN 2.292 MLN
SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 408.9 MLN 370,200 769,700
PULP (TNS) 748.2 MLN 730,000 674,500
ALUMINUM (TNS) 35,500 50,900 57,900
IRON ORE (TNS) 27.251 MLN 25.89 MLN 27.322 MLN
FUEL OILS (TNS) 709,600 513,100 461,400
CRUDE OIL (TNS) 2.098 MLN 1.498 MLN 2.837 MLN
COTTON LINT (TNS) 39,800 35,600 27,600
ETHANOL (LTR) 410.7 MLN 138.0 MLN 246.5 MLN
(Reporting By Reese Ewing and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)