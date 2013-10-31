NEW YORK, Oct 31 The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index will increase its weightings for Brent crude, gold and silver next year, while cutting back on natural gas, U.S. crude oil futures and some base metals, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC announced on Thursday. The index, one of the two biggest commodity investment benchmarks in the world with an estimated $75 billion of investment as of December 2012, made no changes in the 22 index components this year. The annual rebalancing is a closely watched affair for commodity markets, as the process of adjusting positions in January can cause short-term swings in prices. S&P Dow Jones, a part of McGraw Hill Financial, also said it had relaxed its rules for inclusion in the index in order to preserve continuity. Designated contracts will be removed at the next rebalance if their initial weight drops below 0.4%. Here are the new weights for 2014 compared to 2013: 2014 2013 Change Brent Crude Oil 6.51% 5.79% 0.72% Gold 11.53% 10.82% 0.71% Silver 4.14% 3.90% 0.24% Copper 7.51% 7.28% 0.23% Heating Oil 3.72% 3.52% 0.20% Soybeans 5.68% 5.49% 0.19% Unleaded Gasoline 3.62% 3.46% 0.16% Corn 7.20% 7.05% 0.14% Soybean Oil 2.83% 2.74% 0.09% Soybean Meal 2.68% 2.61% 0.08% Sugar 3.96% 3.88% 0.07% Live Cattle 3.27% 3.28% -0.01% Lean Hogs 1.87% 1.90% -0.03% Wheat 3.34% 3.43% -0.09% HRW Wheat 1.21% 1.32% -0.11% Coffee 2.32% 2.44% -0.12% Cotton 1.58% 1.77% -0.19% Nickel 2.05% 2.24% -0.19% Aluminum 4.72% 4.91% -0.19% Zinc 2.31% 2.52% -0.21% WTI Crude Oil 8.49% 9.21% -0.72% Natural Gas 9.45% 10.42% -0.98%