April 30 Terry Duffy, executive chairman of CME Group, said on Monday that commodities costs will stay high and predicted an expansion in natural gas use after a drop in prices.

"Commodity prices have been at highs for several years, and there's no reason for them to go down right now," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

Duffy's outlook came as global food costs have started increasing again after a temporary pause. He tempered an earlier statement made in a panel discussion at the conference that commodity prices will increase.

World Bank food price data issued last week showed the cost of food rose 8 percent between December and March, a turnaround from a decline in the previous four months.

Soybean futures on Friday reached nearly a four-year high on strong demand from China, the world's top importer of the oilseed.

Demand for soybeans, largely crushed into soymeal that is used to feed livestock, has increased in countries such as China to meet the demand of an expanding middle class that is consuming more meat.

"Food is at an utmost demand." Duffy said. "It's diet changes throughout the world, including China, but you also have to remember that these are perishable products that you put in the ground."

Duffy predicted growth in the natural gas industry after prices recently dropped to 10-year lows. He said improvements in technology would put the focus on natural gas as an energy source, instead of on biofuels or wind power.

"I think we are going to continue to convert this country into a natural gas operation," he said. "We've never had an energy policy... When we do have an energy policy, we throw it at ethanol or wind technologies that are completely inefficient." (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Writing By Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)