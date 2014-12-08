* Energy futures ETPs attract $1.1 bln year-to-date * Aluminium boosts industrial metals in November * Silver YTD flows outpace those into broad-basket ETPs By Claire Milhench LONDON, Dec 8 Energy futures exchange-traded products (ETPs) attracted a hefty $312 million in November, their second-highest monthly inflows of the year, as investors bet OPEC would cut oil production and thereby trigger a rebound in the oil price. In the two-month run-up to OPEC's Nov. 27 meeting, energy futures ETPs attracted $1.153 billion, data from BlackRock showed. As a result of this surge, energy had the largest net inflows of all the commodity ETP sub-sectors in the first 11 months of 2014. But investor expectations that OPEC would trim output to stabilise the oil price were dashed as Saudi Arabia blocked calls for a cut. The S&P GSCI Energy index lost 15.7 percent in November and Brent crude futures sold off almost 10 percent in just two days following the announcement. Energy equity ETPs also did well in November, attracting $1.3 billion, the highest inflows of all the U.S. equity sector ETPs. Globally, they have gathered $9.2 billion year-to-date. Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP research EMEA at BlackRock's iShares, said investors had used energy equity ETPs as a momentum play, adding funds steadily in the first half of the year when the energy sector outperformed the S&P 500. Although energy stock price performance has taken a hammering following OPEC's decision not to cut output, Marchioni said BlackRock did not expect a big erosion of the year-to-date energy equity ETP inflows. "The valuation of this sector appears to be attractive compared to the S&P 500 and big integrated energy companies generate good dividends," she said. The rest of November's flows were mixed, with industrial metals ETPs attracting $116.8 million and silver ETPs $100.9 million, while gold racked up $969.7 million of outflows. It is now down almost $3.9 billion year-to-date. Marchioni said the industrial metals inflows were mainly due to one Europe-listed aluminium fund, which attracted $94 million. Nitesh Shah, a research analyst at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said this was likely driven by bargain-hunting. "At these prices a lot of aluminium smelters are not profitable," he said. "During 2015 we expect the market to tighten." Silver's year-to-date inflows have outstripped those of broad-basket commodities ETPs. "It's so cheap at current levels people are finding a lot of value in silver," Shah said. Investors believe that if the global economy continues to pick up in 2015, silver is likely to benefit because of its industrial applications, he added. Global commodities ETPs at end-November (US$ mln) SECTOR NOV FLOWS YTD FLOWS Broad/Diversified -35.9 611.8 Agriculture -73 -291.2 Energy 311.8 1,079 Industrial Metals 116.8 160.8 Gold -969.7 -3,875 Silver 100.9 713 Other Precious Metals 30.4 -342.2 Precious Metals TOTAL -838.4 -3,504.2 TOTAL COMMODITIES -518.6 -1,943.8 Source: BlackRock (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Dale Hudson)