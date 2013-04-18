* SPDR Gold hit by $2.8 bln in net outflow for April 17 week
* iShares Gold sees $435 million outflows, its most in a
week
By Barani Krishnan
April 19 The price of gold may have fallen by a
record in U.S. dollar terms this week, but the largest
exchange-traded fund (ETF) for bullion saw less money outflows
than during the 2009 selloff, according to funds tracker Lipper.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest bullion-backed
ETF, was hit by $2.18 billion in net outflow during the week
ended April 17, Lipper data on Thursday showed, after the spot
price of gold tumbled by 13 percent for that week.
But the ETF had an even bigger outflow during the week to
July 29, 2009, when it lost some $2.8 billion in value during
the financial crisis.
Its biggest drop in value since was for the week ended Feb.
2, 2011, when some $2.3 billion left the ETF.
"Many may have expected record outflows from SPDR this week,
given the phenomenal move in gold prices. What we have shows
only the third biggest decline so far," said Matthew Lemieux,
who compiled the data for Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
Lipper data also showed an outflow of above $435 million in
the week to April 17 for ishares Gold Trust, another
bullion ETF, the largest decline ever for that fund. But ishares
is a much smaller gold ETF, holding just over 200 tonnes of
bullion versus SPDR's 1,133 tonnes.
Gold's spot price fell the most on Monday in dollar terms,
sliding nearly $130 an ounce, or about 9.0 percent, to a
two-year low below $1,322 after a rout across commodity markets
sparked by global economic worries. The price has recovered
partially since, hovering around $1,388 late on Thursday.
According to Lipper, SPDR had a net outflow of $1.7 billion
in March after a drop of more than $3.8 billion in February, its
largest decline ever for a month since it begin tracking
tracking flows for U.S.-based commodity ETFs in Nov. 2004.
END OF GOLD LOVE AFFAIR
U.S. ETF investors' five month-long love affair with gold
came to an abrupt end in January as the spot price of bullion
began retreating from a peak just shy of $1,700.
Last year, some 70 percent of investments that flowed into
U.S. commodity ETFs went into SPDR and iShares. SPDR alone had a
net inflow of $5.3 billion and iShares Gold $2.4 billion.
The huge cash infusion coincided with a 12th straight year in
which gold prices rallied.
Investors rushed into the two ETFs in August when bullion
prices began climbing on expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would initiate a third round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, to boost the economy. Fed monetary policy easing tends to
weake the U.S. dollar, compelling investors to find a better
store of value, and gold has emerged as the favorite
alternative.
As widely expected, the Fed launched QE3, promising to buy
$45 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds and $40 billion of
mortgage-backed securities per month. Fears of a U.S. fiscal
crisis through December added to investors' worries, pushing
them deeper into gold ETFs.
The trend changed in January after early signs of a stronger
economy in the United States, Europe and China, which made
investors more willing to take risk. Money began flowing out of
gold and into oil, base metals and equities, with U.S. stocks
hitting 5-year highs.
Gold came under renewed pressure this year after the Fed
suggested it might scale back its bond-buying program.
This week, panic selling descended on the precious metal
after Cyprus rolled out a plan to sell its gold to finance its
debt, top Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs issued a bearish note
on gold and China's economic data suggested stalling growth.
(Editing by David Gregorio)