BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
LONDON Oct 2 Investors rushed to sell holdings in commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs) in September, data from Markit showed on Thursday, as prices slumped for the month.
Physical gold ETF holdings saw a monthly outflow of $1.67 billion, the biggest drop this year, while sugar saw a fall of $315 million the largest outflow for any month for the past five years, the data showed.
Gold futures fell 6.1 percent in September, the biggest such slide since June 2013, while sugar prices fell to the lowest level in more than four years last month with the slide driven by abundant supply.
There were outflows of $221 million from crude oil for the month, the biggest such movement since May. The price of Brent crude fell 8.3 percent, its biggest drop since May 2012. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.