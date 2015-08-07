NEW YORK Aug 7 The former president of a New York-based commodities investment pool pleaded guilty on Friday to engaging in a scheme to fraudulently raise $1.3 million from investors, pocketing $700,000 with his business partner.

Michael James Seward, who had been a principal at the now-defunct SK Madison Commodities LLC, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to conspiracy to commit securities, commodities and wire fraud.

"I knew what I was doing was unlawful," Seward said in court.

The plea came just over a year after federal authorities announced criminal charges against Seward, 36, and his business partner, Yan Kaziyev, who had a month earlier in June 2014 pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Under a plea agreement, Seward agreed not to appeal any sentence at or below 4-3/4 years in prison. He also agreed to forfeit $200,000 and pay $750,000 in restitution. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said that from July 2011 to May 2013, Seward and Kaziyev convinced over 20 people to invest $1.3 million in their unregistered commodities pool. A commodities pool is an enterprise in which funds contributed by a number of people are combined for use in the futures and commodities trading markets.

Prosecutors said Seward and Kaziyev lured the investors by inflating their pool's profits and lying about how money would be used, including for a nonexistent investment in an Internet social media company.

They then misappropriated for their own benefit and others working for them about $700,000, the indictment said.

When regulators in 2013 began questioning their withdrawals from SK Madison's accounts, Seward and Kaziyev said the sums reflected "commissions" earned from trades, when in fact they were not, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit in 2014 and won a default judgment directing SK Madison, Seward and Kaziyev to pay a $2.49 million civil fine and $1.04 million in restitution. More than $500,000 of funds in the pool had been previously frozen.

The case is U.S. v. Seward, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00482. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)