LONDON, March 27 Goldman Sachs became the
top commodities bank last year, overtaking rival JP Morgan
, a consultancy said on Friday.
Goldman had the largest commodity revenues of any investment
bank last year, financial industry analytics firm Coalition said
in a report. It did not give a breakdown of commodity revenues
for each bank in its ranking, which showed JP Morgan in second
and Morgan Stanley in third place.
Goldman has stuck with commodities while rivals such as JP
Morgan have pulled back. In January, Goldman highlighted it as a
bright spot in the bank's broader fixed-income trading business,
which had a rough quarter.
JP Morgan last year sold its physical commodities business
to Mercuria for $3.5 billion because of rising regulatory and
political pressure.
Last month, Coalition said commodities revenue at the top 10
investment banks climbed by 9 percent in 2014, reversing three
years of declines, due to increased activity in energy markets
as oil went into freefall,
Revenue earned by leading banks from commodity trading,
selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the
sector rose to $4.9 billion from $4.5 billion in 2013.
Despite the recovery in top banks' commodities revenue last
year, it was still just over a third of the $14.1 billion they
racked up in 2008 at the height of the commodities boom.
Banks including Credit Suisse continued an exodus from
commodities trading in 2014 due partly to tougher regulation and
higher capital requirements after the global financial crisis.
Coalition tracks the following banks: Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS
.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)