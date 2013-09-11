Sept 11 Goldman Sachs lowered its
12-month forecast for commodity returns, predicting a fall in
precious metals, agriculture and energy.
The bank, which kept its "neutral" recommendation on
commodities, lowered its S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Index
return forecast by 2 percent, compared with its previous
forecast of a 0.1 percent increase.
The 12-month return forecast includes a 15 percent drop in
precious metals, a 7 percent fall in agriculture and a 1 percent
decline in energy, the bank said in a note on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs said it expects industrial metals to rise 2
percent.
"Although geopolitical risks dominated the market flows in
late August, oil and gold prices have since returned to
mid-August levels as the likelihood of military intervention in
Syria has diminished," Goldman analyst Jeffrey Currie said,
adding that returns were expected to be mostly flat over the
next year.
Goldman Sachs maintained its 12-month Brent price view of
$105 per barrel, saying that though prices remain skewed to the
upside owing to the uncertainty over Syria, a range of about
$125.00/bbl was "unsustainable", as the OECD strategic petroleum
reserves (SPR) act as significant spare capacity.
It forecast an average WTI-Brent spread of -$8.00 to -9.00
per barrel in 2014.
Goldman also said it expected gold prices to decline into
2014 on the back of an acceleration in U.S. economic activity
and a less accommodative monetary policy stance.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bangalore; Editing by Louise Heavens)