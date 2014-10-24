LONDON Oct 24 An energy trader with more than 20 years experience in the industry is set to launch a new Geneva-based, oil-focused commodities hedge fund, entering the market as many money managers have been hit by a sharp drop in prices.

Stephen Smethurst, who managed oil trading for the $600 million Black River Commodity Trading Fund, is set to launch the Zafiro Capital Commodities Trading Fund at the start of next month.

While many funds have been burnt by the near 25 percent drop in oil prices since June, Smethurst and his team say that discretionary funds that can go long or short on a number of commodity derivatives can still earn strong returns in the current environment.

"Profits are still there to be made, it just requires a more specific and targeted approach," Zafiro said in a recent note to prospective clients.

"Discretionary commodity funds who are quick enough will be able to react to such volatility in the market, but larger and less nimble funds with a broader approach are seeing their opportunities reduced."

Smethurst has been an energy trader since the early 1990s and has headed up the oil operations at banks such as Japan's Nomura, South Africa's Standard Bank, and the Mitsui trading house.

"We anticipate that the majority of our risk (around 70 percent) will be in energy, and the remaining 30 percent will be split between base and precious metals and agricultural commodities," Smethurst said in the prospectus for the new fund.

Minimum investment will be $1 million, and the fund will charge standard "2 and 20" percent management and incentive fees. Investments over $20 million pay a slightly lower management fee, the prospectus said. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jane Baird)