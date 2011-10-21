For a PDF: link.reuters.com/hud64s
By Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters)- For the small club of companies
who trade the food, fuels and metals that keep the world
running, the last decade has been sensational. Driven by the
rise of Brazil, China, India and other fast-growing economies,
the global commodities boom has turbocharged profits at the
world's biggest trading houses.
They form an exclusive group, whose loosely regulated
members are often based in such tax havens as Switzerland.
Together, they are worth over a trillion dollars in annual
revenue and control more than half the world's freely traded
commodities. The top five piled up $629 billion in revenues last
year, just below the global top five financial companies and
more than the combined sales of leading players in tech or
telecoms. Many amass speculative positions worth billions in raw
goods, or hoard commodities in warehouses and super-tankers
during periods of tight supply.
U.S. and European regulators are cracking down on big banks
and hedge funds that speculate in raw goods, but trading firms
remain largely untouched. Many are unlisted or family run, and
because they trade physical goods are largely impervious to
financial regulators. Outside the commodities business, many of
these quiet giants who broker the world's basic goods are little
known.
Their reach is expanding. Big trading firms now own a
growing number of the mines that produce many of our
commodities, the ships and pipelines that carry them, and the
warehouses, silos and ports where they are stored. With their
connections and inside knowledge -- commodities markets are
mostly free of insider-trading restrictions -- trading houses
have become power brokers, especially in fast-developing Asia,
Latin America and Africa. They are part of the food chain, yet
help shape it, and the personal rewards can be huge. "The payout
percentage of profits at the commodities houses can be double
what Wall Street banks pay," says George Stein of New York
headhunting firm Commodity Talent.
Switzerland-based Glencore, whose initial public offering
(IPO) in May put trading houses in the spotlight, pays some
traders yearly bonuses in the tens of millions. On paper, the
partial float made boss Ivan Glasenberg $10 billion richer
overnight.
SIZE MATTERS
How big are the biggest trading houses? Put it this way: two
of them, Vitol and Trafigura, sold a combined 8.1 million
barrels a day of oil last year. That's equal to the combined oil
exports of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
Or this: Glencore in 2010 controlled 55 percent of the
world's traded zinc market, and 36 percent of that for copper.
Or this: publicity-shy Vitol's sales of $195 billion in 2010
were twice those at Apple Inc. As well as the 200 tankers it has
at sea, Vitol owns storage tanks on five continents.
U.S. regulations are now pending to limit banks' proprietary
trading -- speculating with their own cash. The new rules don't
apply to trading firms. "Trading houses have huge volumes of
proprietary trading. In some cases it makes up 60-80 percent of
what they do," said Carl Holland, a former price risk manager at
oil major Chevron Texaco, who now runs energy consultancy
Trading Solutions LLC in Connecticut. "They have the most
talent, the deepest pockets, and the best risk management."
In addition to proprietary trading curbs, the U.S. regulator
voted on Oct. 19 to impose position limits in oil and metals
markets. That gives banks who trade futures cause for concern,
but since physical players usually receive exemptions to limits
-- because they are categorized as bona fide hedgers -- trading
firms should go unscathed.
The trading houses' talent and deep pockets translate into
incredible power. "Most commodity buyers in the world are price
takers. The top trading firms are price makers," said Chris
Hinde, editor of London-based Mining Journal. "It puts them in a
tremendous position."
The sort of position that has allowed Vitol to do a brisk
oil business with the U.S. government, the besieged Syrian
regime, and Libya's newly empowered rebels simultaneously over
the past few months. In April the company dodged NATO bombs and
a naval blockade and sent an oil tanker into the battered
Mediterranean port of Tobruk to extract the first cargo of
premium crude sold by rebels at the helm of a breakaway Libyan
oil company defying Muammar Gaddafi.
Vitol also discreetly supplied Libya's rebels with $1
billion in fuel, Reuters has learned -- supplies they
desperately needed to advance on Tripoli. Vitol's early running
gave the firm an edge with the country's new political stewards.
As it turns the pumps back on, Libyan oil firm Agoco has
allocated Vitol half of its crude production to repay debts.
While its savvy traders were doing deals in eastern Libya,
Vitol, along with rival Trafigura, kept refined product supplies
flowing to the besieged government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria
as his troops attacked civilians. Trading houses were able to do
this because international sanctions on Syria do not ban the
sale of fuel into the country, but they did not have to fight
off much competition for that business.
PAST SCRUTINY
Despite a relative lack of regulatory oversight, such reach
does attract scrutiny. "There has always been some concern about
the trading firms' influence," said Craig Pirrong, a finance
professor and commodities specialist at the University of
Houston, who points out that some firms "have been associated
with allegations of market manipulation".
Public and regulatory attention usually rises with prices. A
spike in world food prices in 2007 stirred an outcry against the
largest grain trading firms; when oil prices surged to a record
$147 a barrel in 2008, U.S. Congress probed the role of oil
trading firms, but found no smoking gun. But in May the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Arcadia and Parnon,
both owned by a Norwegian shipping billionaire, for allegedly
manipulating U.S. oil prices three years ago, amassing millions
of barrels they had no intention of using. The companies dispute
the charges.
Some transgressions make headlines. Switzerland-based
Trafigura was caught shipping sanctioned Iraqi crude in 2001,
and in 2006 a tanker it chartered dumped toxic waste in Ivory
Coast, allegedly making thousands ill and killing up to 16.
Courts did not find any connection between its waste and sick
people. But after unsuccessfully suing to keep a British
parliamentary probe out of the newspapers, Trafigura paid $200
million in compensation.
And it's not just the Europeans. Executives of
Illinois-based ADM, formerly Archer Daniels Midland, were jailed
for an early 1990s international price-fixing conspiracy for
animal feed additive lysine. After Minnesota-based Cargill built
a huge soybean terminal on the banks of the Amazon River in
2003, it was targeted by Greenpeace and subjected to Brazilian
government injunctions for allegedly encouraging more farming in
fragile rainforest. Cargill has since placed a moratorium on
buying soybeans from newly deforested land.
THE SQUEEZE AND THE ARB
For many commodities traders, the most profitable ploy has
been the squeeze, which involves driving prices up or down by
accumulating a dominant position. In the early 2000s, the Brent
crude oil stream -- used as a global price benchmark -- fell to
400,000 barrels per day from more than 1 million in the late
1980s. A few traders seized the chance to buy what amounted to
almost all the available supply. Price premiums for immediate
supply spiked, sapping margins for refiners worldwide. U.S.
refiner Tosco sued Arcadia and Glencore for market manipulation;
the case was settled out of court.
In metals, stock in warehouses can be tied up for years as
loan collateral, allowing the same traders who dominate the
metals market to control a huge chunk of world supply -- an
apparent conflict