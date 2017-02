LONDON, April 17 Net investment outflows in commodities were $2.2 billion in March after net inflows of $6.2 billion the previous month, Barclays said on Tuesday.

The outflows last month were driven by weakness in commodity index swaps, Barclays said in a statement.

Net investment inflows in the first quarter were $6.9 billion, the strongest quarter in a year, it added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)