* Fund assets stabilised after sharp falls in recent years

* Performance turned positive, up 2.1 pct by end July

* Positive on palladium, base metals, cocoa

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 20 Commodity hedge fund Krom River is determined to stay the course in uncertain conditions despite a hefty sectoral slide, hoping for fresh inflows from investors fearing a retreat in equities.

Commodity funds have been pummelled in recent years as pursuit of the asset class as an alternative investment lost its allure, a sharp contrast to its boom when investors were keen to ride a wave of infrastructure investment in China.

Assets under management at Krom River have tumbled over 70 percent since April 2012 to $232 million.

Chief Executive Itay Simkin said while commodities were still "unloved", some investors have shown more interest in the Swiss-based fund, concerned that an equities rally may fizzle.

"In general I see a lot more positive feelings towards commodities than we've seen over the past two years," Simkin told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We see more opportunities going forward and as long as we have the customer base to support us, we'll continue. If we don't then we'll probably trade our own money," he said.

Other commodity hedge funds faced with tough conditions and shrinking assets have closed - including Clive Capital, BlueGold and Higgs Capital Management - but Simkin said Krom River had no intention of joining them.

Simkin said assets had stabilised and performance has turned positive after several years of losses. The fund was up 2.1 percent this year by the end of July after losses of 6.5 percent and 4.9 percent during the two previous years.

The fund, launched in 2006 by former Armajaro portfolio manager Christopher Brodie, had several years of strong returns including gains of 36.9 percent in 2008 and 13.2 percent in 2010 before faltering.

DIVERSIFICATION PLAY?

Commodities was the top-performing asset class earlier this year, but has since given up the lion's share of gains. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index is up 2.5 percent in the year to date, having gained as much as 12 percent by June.

"There's some interest coming from people worried about the topping out of the equity market and they want to diversify."

MSCI's all-country equity index has surged by about a third over the past two years, but has retreated from highs touched in July and is up 4.8 percent this year.

The improved structure of many commodity futures markets, moving to a so-called "positive carry", was also good for investors, since there was a built-in profit when futures were rolled to forward months unlike the automatic losses seen in recent years.

Krom River, which invests across commodity markets, sees good potential in base metals, palladium and cocoa.

At the end of July, the fund's biggest position was in base metals at 29 percent, with precious metals and softs both at 15 percent.

The fund is bullish on zinc and was long in nickel earlier this year before liquidating the position when it achieved prices of $19,000-$20,000 a tonne. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)