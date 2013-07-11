* Crude oil, base metals may benefit if U.S. economy expands
* Managers avoid gold, silver as rates rise, USD strengthens
* End of QE3 may herald return to more varied performance
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 11 An end to U.S. monetary stimulus
may not necessarily spell doom for commodity prices if a strong
U.S. economic recovery boosts demand for oil and base metals,
leading commodity managers say, but gold and silver are to be
avoided.
Commodities sold off heavily in June following signals from
the U.S. Federal Reserve that it would wind down its stimulus
programme, as long as the U.S. economy continues to improve. The
shift in direction led to investors dumping bonds, a sharp rise
in real interest rates and a stronger dollar - all of which
clobbered commodity prices, particularly gold.
The average actively managed fund in the Lipper Global
Commodity sector was down 9.58 percent last quarter, and very
few actually made money. Commodity prices as indicated by the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 6 percent in
the second quarter, with big moves down in gold and silver.
The best performers were market neutral funds, which aim to
deliver stable returns whatever the market weather, and funds
that can take both long and short positions, which made money
when prices tumbled.
These managers are phlegmatic about the second half, but for
long-only funds, the picture is less reassuring given the
headwinds from a stronger dollar and uncertainty over Chinese
credit growth.
"If you have sustained good economic news or not, then you
have a direction for commodities either way, and a trend is
likely to form," said Jon Spencer, president at Gresham
Investment Management.
"Whether prices go up or down, our strategy will do well,
but long-only funds have to hope for a sustained period of
economic growth for commodities to perform." The Nuveen Gresham
Long/Short Commodity Strategy Fund topped the
Lipper league table last quarter with a 1.76 percent return.
Spencer said if the Fed feels confident that it can slow the
pace of its bond-buying, this implies sustained employment
gains, a stronger economy, and a pick up in demand for
economically-sensitive commodities such as energies and base
metals. More people will be driving to work, consumption will
pick up, and businesses will expand.
His fund is holding long positions in crude oil and oil
products, and has just gone long copper, although it remains
short aluminium, nickel and lead. Likewise, short positions in
gold and silver initiated in the middle of last quarter have
been maintained.
But China poses a bigger question - if it decides to slow
credit growth to keep a lid on inflation, this will hinder
commodity prices. "China is a big importer of most commodities,"
said Spencer. "That could offset potential price rises in
industrial metals and energies. It's not a straight line."
Commodity managers find choppy markets hard to trade - they
prefer strong, persistent trends that allow them to build
positions before the trend reverses. For this reason, Brian Ziv,
co-manager of the William Blair Commodity Strategy Long/Short
Fund, which came fifth in the Lipper league table,
believes an end to stimulus is not necessarily a bad thing.
"If quantitative easing eases, if Chinese demand for
commodities slows, or if Europe falls back into recession, then
commodity prices may continue to fall," he said. "From our
standpoint, steadily falling commodity prices may prove more
profitable than the erratic movement that has characterised
commodities over the past few years."
CLEAR DIRECTION
Spencer agreed that until there is a clear direction for the
global economy, volatility will continue to spike periodically.
The Fed now seems divided on when to end its stimulus programme,
adding to the confusion for managers, and Japan,
Britain and the rest of Europe aren't out of the woods yet.
However, Lorenz Arnet, founding partner at InCube Capital,
whose market neutral Commodity Relative Value Fund
came third in the Lipper table, believes that most of the
negative news is now priced in.
In addition, an end to the Fed's programme, which has lifted
most commodities in a "risk on" trade, may mean a return to
commodities trading on their own supply and demand fundamentals.
"We expect higher dispersion among the individual
commodities than we had during the risk on/risk off market
(experienced under QE)," said Arnet.
Credit Suisse's Nelson Louie, global head of commodities in
asset management and Christopher Burton, head of portfolio
management in commodities, also see fundamentals playing more of
a role in price direction after a long hiatus.
The CS Commodity ACCESS Strategy Fund came
ninth in the Lipper league table, partly on the back of short
positions in wheat and corn, which were pressured by plentiful
supplies, and an overweight position in lean hogs.
"Lean hogs was one of two major commodities that rose during
the quarter, increasing 7.02 percent amid tight near-term
supplies and strong seasonal demand," the fund said.
If the market adjusts to a slower pace of global growth, the
fund sees supply divergences such as these playing an increasing
role at a time when the higher correlation between other asset
classes and commodities seen since 2008 has begun to decline.
"This may enhance the diversification properties that
commodities offer and may signal a return to a more
fundamentally-driven market," the fund said.