* Biggest growth seen in India
* Vietnam and Philippines also see strong growth
* Households switch to LPG from wood, kerosene burners
* U.S. shale boom has seen LPG output soar, prices tumble
* World Bank sees LPG as key in poverty reduction
By Henning Gloystein and Sankalp Phartiyal
SINGAPORE/DUJANA, India, Oct 9 Liquefied
Petroleum Gas, long a niche product used by the poor to cook and
the rich to barbecue, has become a rare bright spot amid a broad
commodities rout, riding on the wave of strong economic growth
in India and parts of Southeast Asia.
LPG is best known to consumers as propane or butane used in
heating appliances and vehicles. But it is also used in the
petrochemicals industry and the electricity sector, acting as a
replacement for diesel in generators and power stations.
While tumbling prices for oil, gas, coal and industrial
metals have seen energy companies and miners slash capital
expenditure, investment is flowing into the LPG sector to feed
burgeoning demand from the world's poorer nations.
The biggest growth market is India, with its 1.3 billion
people and 8 percent economic growth expected this year, where
millions of households are switching from kerosene or wood
burners to LPG.
"LPG is convenient because it is smoke-free and saves time,"
said Sunita Nagar, a 45-year-old housewife in the village of
Dujana on the outskirts of Delhi, who got her first LPG in July.
Tejveer Singh Nagar, 36, who has a physical disability, has
also recently received his first LPG for cooking.
"I'm unmarried. Since I've got LPG I boil milk, and cook
myself," he said. "Earlier, I was dependent on my sister-in-law
to cook and give me milk."
Indian government data shows that the share of households
which have access to LPG has risen from around 50 percent in
2010 to 70 percent this year.
"There is a clear decision to increase LPG penetration as
this is a cleaner fuel," said Indrajit Bose, executive director
at Indian Oil Corp.
"It cuts pollution and also replaces use of wood as well as
animal dung used for cooking in rural India. In the last 5-6
years, the government has been consistently reducing the
allocation of subsidized kerosene... Delhi is today
kerosene-free."
SHALE REVOLUTION
Energy consultancy IHS expects global LPG demand to rise
from around 275 million tonnes this year to some 310 million
tonnes by 2019, with the biggest growth seen in Asia. That
compares with under 250 million tonnes in 2010.
The World Bank says LPG helps reduce poverty, giving
millions of households access to cooking heat and electricity
for the first time.
"Reduction of extreme poverty is impossible without
addressing energy scarcity," said Anita Marangoly George, senior
director of Sustainable Development at the World Bank. "We see
LPG as crucial in fighting energy poverty."
LPG burns cleaner than wood or kerosene, and although both
LPG and kerosene are highly flammable, large conversion
programmes such as undertaken in Indonesia show a fall in
household accidents following a switch to LPG.
Just as important as the demand growth has been a change in
LPG supply.
Previously mostly produced in the Middle East, its rise over
the last few years has come as a side-effect of the U.S. shale
oil and gas exploration boom, of which LPG is a by-product.
With LPG production from shale soaring since 2006, the
United States has this year become the world's biggest exporter.
Its soaring production has also made LPG much cheaper, a key
ingredient for its success in developing countries, with U.S.
propane prices PRO-USG down 70 percent since 2014.
SUBSIDISED GROWTH
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this week that
investment in the overall oil sector would drop by at least 20
percent this year versus 2014, the biggest fall on record.
While many oil majors like Exxon Mobil or Royal
Dutch Shell also trade LPG, it makes up only a small
share of their business and they often sell it on to specialized
firms who are now taking advantage of cheap LPG to create new
markets in developing countries.
"The sea-change of U.S. LPG exports has been fantastic for
us," said Theodore Young, chief financial officer of New
York-based Dorian LPG, one of the world's biggest
shippers of the fuel, which has ordered 19 new vessels to meet
demand.
"It's been massive growth of perhaps 4 million tonnes not a
decade ago to some 20 million tonnes this year."
LPG is also seeing industrial-scale growth. Malaysia is
developing the huge Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated
Development (RAPID) project in Johor, close to Singapore's oil
hub.
RAPID will have the capacity to store more than 2 million
cubic metres of crude oil, refined products, petrochemicals and
LPG and plans to start operations in 2019.
One problem the LPG industry could face is a scale-back in
subsidies it heavily relies on in many countries.
"A lot of demand for LPG is subsidized," said Walter Hart,
Global Lead of Natural Gas Liquids at IHS. "Eventually, the
subsidies will be pulled back, and that would result in a lot of
subsidized demand growth reduction, for instance in India."
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Li Peng
Seng in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson)