By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. oil prices tumbled on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve might taper its bond buying program and corn hit a 3-year low after a proposal to lower the use of corn-based ethanol in the United States. On the metals front, copper slipped to a near 3-month low on expectations of more surplus in the metal's supplies. A lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in China's reform package also weighed on the metal. Gold fell too as a rebound in Wall Street stocks dented the safe-haven appeal in bullion. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a bellwether for the commodities complex, fell half a percent after 12 of the 19 markets it tracks ended in the negative. Corn weighed the most on the CRB, falling more than 2 percent. Cocoa was among the commodities that bucked the broadly lower trend, rising nearly 2 percent in New York trading to touch a 2-year high and lead the gainers on the CRB. Cocoa price surged on worries about a deficit in global supplies. London-traded robusta coffee, not listed on the CRB, was another crop that rallied sharply, rising 3.6 percent. Fears of a slower robusta harvest due to rains in top-growing country Vietnam driven an 8 percent price gain in the last two sessions. U.S. crude prices fell after William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said he was "getting more hopeful" on prospects for U.S. economic recovery. Investors are worried that the Fed's growing confidence in the U.S. economy could prompt the central bank to cut its bond buying which has been integral to some sharpest price gains in oil, gold and other commodities over the past three years. Charles Plosser, who heads the Fed in Philadelphia state, said improved economic and labor market conditions suggest the central bank should set a fixed dollar amount on its bond-buying and end the program when that amount is reached. U.S. crude's front-month contract fell 81 cents to settle at $93.03 a barrel in New York. Oil's more globally-traded benchmark, Brent crude, ended 3 cents lower at $108.47 a barrel in London, supported by tensions in Libya where crude exports have fallen by more than 1 million bpd over the last six months due to unrest. Corn fell for a fifth day in a row in Chicago trade, with the front-month contract finishing 10 cents lower at $4.12 a bushel. The 2.4 percent drop marked the market's biggest decline for the month. The slump came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed on Friday to slash federal requirements for U.S. biofuel next year, including corn-based ethanol. Prices at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2142 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.95 -0.89 -1.0% 1.2% Brent crude 108.15 -0.35 -0.3% -2.7% Natural gas 3.617 -0.043 -1.2% 7.9% US gold 1272.30 -15.10 -1.2% -24.1% Gold 1273.74 -15.92 -1.2% -23.9% US Copper 3.15 -0.02 -0.7% -13.8% LME Copper 6975.00 -35.00 -0.5% -12.1% Dollar 80.737 -0.113 -0.1% 5.2% CRB 272.922 -1.415 -0.5% -7.5% US corn 412.00 -10.00 -2.4% -41.0% US soybeans 1287.50 7.00 0.6% -9.3% US wheat 642.25 -2.25 -0.4% -17.4% US Coffee 105.75 0.00 0.0% -26.5% US Cocoa 2780.00 44.00 1.6% 24.3% US Sugar 17.75 0.20 1.1% -9.0% US platinum 1411.00 -27.90 0.0% -8.3% US palladium 716.75 -15.90 -2.2% 1.9%