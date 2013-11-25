By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 25 Oil markets were mixed on
Monday, paring stiff losses caused by a nuclear agreement
between world powers and Iran, while gold and copper prices were
steady.
The agreement on Sunday in Geneva first raised expectations
of more oil exports from the OPEC nation.
U.S. crude oil, which accounts for a nearly a quarter
of the CRB, fell nearly 1 percent to around $94 a barrel after
hitting a low of $93.08.
Brent, the more important crude globally from
Europe's North Sea, rebounded from early losses of up to $3 a
barrel and was trading just above $113 a barrel.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index was
barely changed at 275.1140 points by 1:30 p.m. EST (1630 GMT)as
the drop in oil offset positive trades seen in other
commodities.
On the agricultural front, wheat prices hit a 2-week
high as worries about harvests in Argentina and Australia
bolstered potential demand for U.S. wheat.
Among softs, sugar remained just above a seven-week
low, pressured by ample supplies and weak cash demand. Cocoa
steadied near last week's two-year peak.
Natural gas held steady too, after touching a
six-week high in early New York trade, on forecasts for
continued cold weather in most regions through at least early
December.
Brent initially fell in reaction to the long-awaited nuclear
deal in which Iran agreed to cutting its nuclear program in
exchange for some sanctions relief. Tough sanctions against Iran
in the past two years have prevented western energy companies
from dealing with Tehran and slashed exports from the OPEC
member by more than half, keeping Brent above $100 a barrel.
Brent came partially back, however, as traders ruled out any
immediate increase in Iranian oil shipments after officials said
the deal struck in Geneva on Sunday leaves U.S. and European oil
sanctions in place for six months.
But an easing of a ban on European shipping insurance may
ease crude exports to Iran's big Asian customers.
"(The market is) realizing, at least in the next few months,
there's not going to be a substantial increase in oil exports,"
said Amrita Sen, chief analyst at consultants Energy Aspects.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
CMCU3 closed at $7,099 a tonne on Monday, after hitting its
highest level in nearly two weeks at $7,140 a tonne. It closed
at $7,095 on Friday.
The spot price of gold touched its lowest level since
July 8 at $1,227.34 an ounce, before trading back up at
$1,243.00.
