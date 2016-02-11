BARCELONA, Feb 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new,
stricter standard for sustainable palm oil aims to unify
business efforts to stop deforestation and respect local
people's rights when developing plantations, while boosting
consumer demand for the product.
The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) this week
launched "RSPO NEXT", a voluntary add-on to its existing
criteria for sustainably grown palm oil, catering for growers,
traders and buyers that want to go the extra mile.
The RSPO said the new standard was created in response to
demand from member companies that have already promised to make
their supply chains greener and more ethical, but have had to
monitor their own progress so far.
"If you bring that into the RSPO, you get that credibility
of a third-party system of assurance, and you manage to link up
the whole of the supply chain," said Danielle Morley, RSPO's
European director of outreach and engagement.
Certified sustainable palm oil accounts for around a fifth
of the global market in the cheap edible oil, which is produced
mainly from fruits grown on plantations in Asia, West Africa and
Latin America.
Palm oil is used in a host of everyday goods, from soap to
breakfast cereals, as well as for frying and fuel.
The policies demanded by the new standard include bans on
cutting down forests and planting on peatland, allowing
plantations to be developed only in areas where vegetation and
soil contain low stocks of carbon.
To qualify, palm oil growers must also monitor and reduce
planet-warming emissions across their entire operations. And
they need to have plans and procedures in place to prevent and
fight fires both on plantations and around their estates.
On human rights, growers will have to agree terms for a
living wage with their workers, and help small-scale producers
develop green business skills.
Consumer goods giant Unilever said the new standard would
integrate the RSPO's best practices with the high ambition shown
by leading companies working towards stronger commitments on "no
deforestation" and responsible plantation development.
The advanced certification could play "a significant role in
the critical next stage of the journey to eliminating
deforestation in the extended supply chains by 2020 and the
broader goals as set out in the New York Declaration on Forests
- to halve deforestation by 2020 and end it by 2030", Unilever
added in an emailed comment.
CARROT REQUIRED
The RSPO's Morley noted that the new standard would not
establish a separate physical supply chain, but palm oil buyers
would participate by buying RSPO NEXT credits from verified
growers, likely to be available from the third quarter of 2016.
Only companies that are already buying 100 percent certified
sustainable palm oil will be able to purchase the NEXT credits.
Carl Bek-Nielsen, chief executive director of oil palm
grower United Plantations Berhad, said this stipulation was key
because it should help expand demand for certified palm oil -
which lags behind supply.
Today only around half the world's sustainable palm oil
supply is sold as such, with the rest sold as ordinary,
uncertified oil.
"The growers in the past were actually taking a leap of
faith and jumped into the RSPO voluntarily, trying to provide
the consumers - the end users - with palm oil that could be
certified as sustainable. The problem is that the uptake of
sustainable palm oil is so poor," Bek-Nielsen said from
Malaysia, home to most of the company's production.
"It sends a dreadful message to the growers," he added. "Why
should we bend over backwards and make a triple somersault when
no one wants to pay for this performance?"
Bek-Nielsen described the price premium for sustainable palm
oil as "peanuts", and urged consumers to pay a little more for
ethically produced oil, providing a carrot for growers to raise
their standards.
MORE TRANSPARENCY?
Besides boosting demand, there are hopes that RSPO NEXT will
increase transparency in the supply chain.
In November, RSPO members - who include investors and
campaign groups - supported a resolution to improve the quality,
oversight and credibility of assessments by outside auditors.
The move came after a report from the London-based
Environmental Investigation Agency and Malaysian NGO Grassroots
exposed flaws in the certification process.
To obtain RSPO NEXT verification, palm oil will have to be
traceable to the plantation where it was produced.
Paul Wolvekamp, deputy director of environmental justice NGO
Both ENDS and an RSPO board member, said it would also encourage
more active communication with local people affected by
plantation development.
The RSPO NEXT standard would help efforts to resolve
auditing problems, but would not offer "a panacea", he told a
web discussion this week.
Liza Murphy, an ethical certification consultant who
coordinates the RSPO NEXT working group, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation auditors would be trained in monitoring the
new standard in April.
As it rolls out, RSPO NEXT may need to be fine-tuned to make
it more practical to implement on the ground, she said.
It will be an opportunity for companies - and the RSPO - to
learn more about what is viable and has impact in making
certified palm oil more sustainable before the next full update
of the RSPO's criteria in 2018, she added.
"This will allow us... collectively to learn that some of
the things that maybe five years ago would have been very hard
to do are perhaps no longer as hard to do," she said.
