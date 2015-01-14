* Brent crude oil down 60 pct since June to below $46/b
* Copper suffers meltdown on growth anxiety
* European thermal coal prices down 25 pct since November
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Global commodity prices came
under heavy downward pressure on Wednesday as an oil rout
continued and the World Bank lowered its global growth forecast
due to disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone and
Asia.
Oil prices fell further, with benchmark crude
trading below $46 a barrel, down nearly 60 percent since last
June, while benchmark copper futures, often seen as a barometer
of industrial demand, crashed over 6 percent to below $5,500 a
tonne to levels last seen in 2009.
In coal markets, European prompt contracts
have lost a quarter of their value in the last eight weeks to
$57.70 a tonne, as oversupply adds to the impact of slowing
demand.
The price crashes came as the World Bank lowered its global
growth forecast due to disappointing economic prospects in the
euro zone, Asia and some major emerging economies, offsetting
the benefit of lower oil prices.
Its report forecast global economic growth of 3 percent this
year, below a previous forecast of 3.4 percent, and 3.3 percent
in 2016, down from 3.5 percent.
While the sharp decline in commodity prices is good news for
households and industry as their energy and raw material costs
fall, it puts deflationary pressure on many economies.
Headline CPI in the ASEAN region has dipped into deflation
territory recently due to lower oil prices, U.S. bank Morgan
Stanley said on Wednesday, although it noted core inflation,
which strips out one-off price shocks, has stayed resilient.
"We estimate that every 10 percent fall in oil prices would
reduce CPI by 24bp (basis points) from first-round impact, all
else equal," it said in a note.
In energy, prices have been falling due to huge
overcapacity. Oil, the most important fuel for transportation,
has been plagued by an emerging supply glut as soaring North
American shale oil production has been added to rising output
elsewhere, such as Russia or the 13-country producer club OPEC,
led by the oil-rich Gulf region.
In copper, however, an expected small 2015 surplus is
already being whittled away, suggesting that buyers might soon
pounce on low prices.
Coal, the most used fuel in the electricity generation
sector, has seen capacity rising in the past five years while
demand in core markets like Europe, the U.S. and also China has
slowed because of increased use of alternative sources like
renewables or natural gas.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)