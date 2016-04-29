* Commodity market fundamentals have not improved yet
* Ebb and flow of opinion on U.S. rates a feature this year
* Oil market may see balance in H2; coffee, sugar deficits
* No real improvement in consumer demand for copper
LONDON, April 29 The rapid speculative rally in
commodity markets is already petering out as focus returns to
oversupplied markets, but dipping into a few choice assets could
yield strong returns later this year.
Fund managers say crude oil and some soft commodities may
see tightness, while political uncertainty could boost gold. But
for industrial metals such as copper, reliant on Chinese demand,
prospects are poor.
The frenzy of buying is reflected in the bellwether Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index that tracks 19 major
commodities, sitting near its highest since December and up 18
percent since February.
But gains have mostly been fuelled by a lower U.S. currency,
which when it falls makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper
for non U.S.-firms; a relationship exploited by funds for
short-term trading strategies.
"Fundamentals haven't improved yet, supply and demand
haven't balanced out," said Standard Life Investments' global
thematic strategist Frances Hudson.
"The big moves this year were because of the dollar, which
could cause more volatility. Chinese funds have abandoned
equities in favour of commodities, it could be a bubble."
Prices crashed in January as markets tried to price in
headwinds to global growth from higher U.S. rates and a rising
dollar.
The Fed has left its policy on hold so far this year, but
the ebb and flow of opinion on U.S. rates and dollar volatility
will remain a feature.
"Commodities are trading in a wide range and we may be near
the upper end of that in the short term," said Jane Davies,
senior portfolio manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.
GET PHYSICAL
Later in 2016 though, diverging fundamentals could set
investors up for relative value trades.
A favourite is oil, which fell below $30 a barrel in
January, its lowest since 2003. It has since recovered to $47.
Falling output and stronger demand are expected to lead to
inventory draws and a balanced market in the second half of this
year.
Allianz Global Investors UK equities portfolio manager
Matthew Tillett cites reaction to the failure of talks in Doha,
aimed at freezing oil output as an example of the changing mood;
the knee-jerk response of tumbling prices quickly reversed.
"If that meeting had happened a few months ago, oil would
probably have dropped 20 percent, fundamentals are starting to
assert themselves," Tillett said.
Also attractive is coffee, where shortages could occur due
to severe weather patterns. A Reuters survey showed the first
deficit since 2009-2010 could total three million 60-kg bags in
the 2015-2016 year ending in September.
Jon Andersson, Head of Commodity Investments at Vontobel
Asset Management, sees potential for significant upside in sugar
"where adverse weather in India and southeast Asia are likely to
cause global deficits".
The International Sugar Organization forecasts the global
sugar deficit for 2015/16 at five million tonnes.
Meanwhile, Britain's referendum on membership of the
European Union in June and the U.S. Presidential election in
November could throw a spotlight on gold, used by investors as a
store of value in times of political and financial uncertainty.
For industrial commodities, the vital component is China,
where improving economic data recently reinforced the rally with
Shanghai rebar steel futures jumping around 50 percent so far in
2016 after six years of losses and Dalian iron ore futures
rising some 60 percent.
Both are retreating in the face of the Chinese exchanges
moving to curb volatility with higher transaction fees and
margin requirements.
Copper too has slipped from the four-week high above $5,000
a tonne seen last week as caution returned to a market where
miners are focused on cutting costs rather than output to offset
slowing demand growth in China, which accounts for nearly half
of global consumption.
"There has been no pick up in physical copper consumption,
without real demand from consumers, this latest rebound is
unsustainable," said Tiberius Asset Management Chief Executive
Christoph Eibl.
