LONDON, Oct 2 Energy traders are at odds with
new European Union rules designed to halt speculation in
commodities, arguing that companies won't be able to efficiently
manage risk and market volatility could in fact spike.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) this
week announced its final rules to flesh out the Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) law that comes
into force in January 2017.
MiFID II is the biggest overhaul of EU securities rules in a
decade, designed to apply lessons from the 2007-09 financial
crisis when food prices hit record highs due to speculators such
as hedge funds.
But the unintended consequences are that the new rules will
encompass commodity market wholesalers -- the market's main
liquidity life-line.
"ESMA sees wholesalers as speculators, when they should be
seen as liquidity providers," said Paul Dawson, chairman of the
European Federation of Energy Traders. "Wholesalers help markets
work efficiently."
To be exempt from the directive and so avoid having to hold
capital reserves, commodity firms have to pass two tests.
The "market share" test assesses whether a company's
speculative trading in commodity derivatives is high in relation
to overall trading in the EU. The "main business" test measures
speculative trading in commodity derivatives as a percentage of
its total commodity derivatives trading.
"The regulation fails to reflect the legislation that ESMA
are meant to be implementing, which says that wholesale buying
and selling activity is fine if it's ancillary to your main
business," Dawson said.
ESMA said the aim was to increase transparency, efficiency
and safety for equity and equity-like products.
"In order to achieve this, the overarching principle of
MiFID is to treat firms which act like financials equal to
investment firms," a spokesman said.
"For energy firms, MiFID...provides some caveats and
exemptions already which are captured in the so-called tests."
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP have
said the new regulations would tie up billions of dollars of
capital related to trading, which otherwise could have gone
toward investment into new oil and gas resources.
Restrictions on banks and capital requirements has already
subdued enthusiasm for commodity trading and liquidity has
already been impaired.
The absence of wholesalers could compromise liquidity more
severely and consequences would be a wider spread between buying
and selling prices and higher costs for the real economy, Dawson
said.
"Every 10 percent increase in the spread will cost the
European economy 270 million euros on an annual basis. It is not
unlikely that the spread could double - which would cost the
economy 2.7 billion euros," the energy industry group estimates.
"The impact of reduced market liquidity on hedging costs
could translate into 11.7 billion euros in additional costs on
an annual basis to industry due to the longer time needed to
hedge consumption or production of energy."
Financial products to hedge production and consumption could
also be taken off the shelves, which Dawson estimates could cost
the EU nearly one billion euros a year, at a time when economic
growth is struggling to gain traction.
