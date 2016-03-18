* The cost of EU regulations for commodity firms
* Consider use of deliverable supply to calculate position
limits
* Consider a wider range of factors for ancillary services
test
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, March 18 Tougher market share limits on
food commodities traded in the European Union from January 2018
are needed, the bloc's executive body said in a letter this
week.
Position limits come under the umbrella of a new EU law
called Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II),
with rules being fleshed out by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA).
MiFID II is the biggest overhaul of EU securities rules in a
decade, designed to apply lessons from the 2007-09 financial
crisis when food prices hit record highs, with some policymakers
blaming speculators and hedge funds.
The new law introduces curbs for the first time across
Europe on how much market share a trader can build up in any
commodity such as grains or copper.
This week, the bloc's executive European Commission rejected
the level of curbs proposed by ESMA, saying they were not tough
enough to prevent speculation in grains and other foodstuffs.
The Commission said in a letter to ESMA, seen by Reuters,
that some agricultural commodities should have lower position
limits than ESMA has proposed because of their "high
volatility", but it also said ESMA should consider whether
contracts with low liquidity should have higher limits.
The sole use of open interest to determine position limits
needs to be rethought. Linking position limits on contracts with
different maturities to open interest would yield higher limits.
"When the open interest is significantly higher than
deliverable supply, the limits should be set lower," the EU
said. "When open interest is much smaller than deliverable
supply, a higher limit should apply."
It wants the definition of economically equivalent
over-the-counter (OTC) contracts to be widened to include
contracts that may not be identical but give similar exposure.
ANCILLARY SERVICES
The Commission said ESMA should also consider a wider range
of factors for determining which firms trade commodities as an
ancillary service - meaning it is not a major part of their
business - and should be exempt from the more burdensome capital
requirements.
The EU executive said it wanted a more accommodative
approach in applying the rules in the first few years.
"We would like a more cautious approach to be taken to the
calibration of the regime in the initial years, during which
ESMA should assess the functioning of the ancillary services
test on the basis of data collected once data officially
reported under MiFID II becomes available"
The issue is the "main business" test which measures
speculative trading in commodity derivatives as a percentage of
total derivatives trading, which may not in all cases accurately
reflect a company's main activities.
That could be because firms can hedge using "physical or
financial means other than commodity derivatives" or because
"significant parts of commercial activity are not hedged".
The test does not take into account commercial activities
that do not need to be hedged or for which there are no
derivative-based hedging tools.
One thing to take into account could be the capital employed
for carrying out the ancillary activity in relation to the
capital employed for carrying out the main business.
"The proposed test neglects often considerable investments
... that are not reflected in corresponding hedging positions,"
the EU said.
"The capital test should be available to those entities that
have undertaken significant capital investments in the creation
of infrastructure, transportation and production facilities."
These investments cannot be hedged in financial markets.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)