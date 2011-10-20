* Rules may expose metals traders to manipulation charges
* EU to broaden definition of insider information in
commodities
* Commodities have been treated differently to other markets
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Oct 20 European Union proposals to
toughen laws against market abuse in commodities would sharply
broaden the definition of insider information and could expose
traders on the London Metal Exchange (LME) to charges of
manipulation.
"I think a lot of people will find this quite troubling,"
said Chris Bates, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance who
specialises in financial services regulation.
The proposals are part of a wider EU shake-up of market
regulation announced on Thursday, including cracking down on
high-speed traders and making insider dealing and market
manipulation a crime.
The proposed rules still have to be approved by the European
parliament and EU member states.
Under proposals released by the European Commission, which
initiates EU law, rules on market manipulation will remove a
clause that helped shield commodity traders.
Under existing EU regulations on market manipulation, a
clause allows "legitimate behaviour in accordance with
acceptable market practices".
Under that, traders had a defence against manipulation as
long as they followed LME guidelines on reporting large or
dominant positions and provided metal to other players if the
LME required it.
"They're basically taking that away. You will still have to
show the fundamental manipulation, but you couldn't leap
straight into the defence. That will clearly worry people,"
Bates said.
INSIDER INFORMATION
Another major change for commodity markets is how inside
information is defined.
Currently, commodity markets are deemed to be different, and
the rules require only that a market participant make certain
inside information public in line with existing rules and market
customs.
This is due to be replaced with a definition in line with
other financial markets, based on a broader definition of
whether information is price sensitive.
"All information that is price sensitive would be inside
information. Of course what worries people is information about
their own trading plans or supply and demand issues. That's the
thing that will upset people the most," Bates said.
Under a separate European Parliament and Council regulation
of energy markets known as REMIT, trading strategies and
supply/demand information have been excluded, but that did not
appear in the proposed EU regulations for commodities, he added.
Spot commodity markets still do not strictly fall under the
new rules, but regulations would be expanded to cover
manipulation of spot markets that have an impact on linked
derivative markets.
Anthony Belchambers, chief executive of the Futures and
Options Association trade group, said the EU must acknowledge
that commodity markets should still be treated differently.
"The Commission has over and over again in various
consultation papers said, 'We recognise market differences
particularly in the commodity space', so what we want to see is
delivery of that recognition," he told Reuters.
It was also important to make very clear what exactly would
fall under the new insider trading definition.
"This could creates a degree of uncertainty because people
will not necessarily know what is insider information ... if
there's one thing market participants hate is legal
uncertainty."
SPECULATION
Separate EU market reform proposals, which were leaked in
advance, would give a new European regulatory agency the power
to impose limits on commodities positions and would increase
transparency in trading.
Policymakers have been under pressure to tighten market
regulation after food and energy prices soared to record highs
in recent years.
When the draft was leaked last month, European market
players were sanguine about the rules on position limits,
because there was flexibility, unlike in the United States where
fixed position limits were approved this week.
Campaigners said the reforms would fail to curb what they
regard as excess speculation, which they blamed for high prices.
"The lack of strict controls would make the proposed
European regulation completely ineffective," said Hannah
Griffiths, head of policy at the World Development Movement.
But the European Union commissioner in charge of financial
regulation, Michel Barnier, told a news conference in Brussels
that the new European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
was expected to be tough if EU members failed to crack down.
"Together with ESMA, we may be in a position to make these
limits binding," he said, adding that the EU had been working
with the United States.
"I can't imagine we'll be less stringent than the U.S."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, editing by
Jane Baird)