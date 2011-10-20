* Rules may expose metals traders to manipulation charges

* EU to broaden definition of insider information in commodities

* Commodities have been treated differently to other markets

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 20 European Union proposals to toughen laws against market abuse in commodities would sharply broaden the definition of insider information and could expose traders on the London Metal Exchange (LME) to charges of manipulation.

"I think a lot of people will find this quite troubling," said Chris Bates, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance who specialises in financial services regulation.

The proposals are part of a wider EU shake-up of market regulation announced on Thursday, including cracking down on high-speed traders and making insider dealing and market manipulation a crime.

The proposed rules still have to be approved by the European parliament and EU member states.

Under proposals released by the European Commission, which initiates EU law, rules on market manipulation will remove a clause that helped shield commodity traders.

Under existing EU regulations on market manipulation, a clause allows "legitimate behaviour in accordance with acceptable market practices".

Under that, traders had a defence against manipulation as long as they followed LME guidelines on reporting large or dominant positions and provided metal to other players if the LME required it.

"They're basically taking that away. You will still have to show the fundamental manipulation, but you couldn't leap straight into the defence. That will clearly worry people," Bates said.

INSIDER INFORMATION

Another major change for commodity markets is how inside information is defined.

Currently, commodity markets are deemed to be different, and the rules require only that a market participant make certain inside information public in line with existing rules and market customs.

This is due to be replaced with a definition in line with other financial markets, based on a broader definition of whether information is price sensitive.

"All information that is price sensitive would be inside information. Of course what worries people is information about their own trading plans or supply and demand issues. That's the thing that will upset people the most," Bates said.

Under a separate European Parliament and Council regulation of energy markets known as REMIT, trading strategies and supply/demand information have been excluded, but that did not appear in the proposed EU regulations for commodities, he added.

Spot commodity markets still do not strictly fall under the new rules, but regulations would be expanded to cover manipulation of spot markets that have an impact on linked derivative markets.

Anthony Belchambers, chief executive of the Futures and Options Association trade group, said the EU must acknowledge that commodity markets should still be treated differently.

"The Commission has over and over again in various consultation papers said, 'We recognise market differences particularly in the commodity space', so what we want to see is delivery of that recognition," he told Reuters.

It was also important to make very clear what exactly would fall under the new insider trading definition.

"This could creates a degree of uncertainty because people will not necessarily know what is insider information ... if there's one thing market participants hate is legal uncertainty."

SPECULATION

Separate EU market reform proposals, which were leaked in advance, would give a new European regulatory agency the power to impose limits on commodities positions and would increase transparency in trading.

Policymakers have been under pressure to tighten market regulation after food and energy prices soared to record highs in recent years.

When the draft was leaked last month, European market players were sanguine about the rules on position limits, because there was flexibility, unlike in the United States where fixed position limits were approved this week.

Campaigners said the reforms would fail to curb what they regard as excess speculation, which they blamed for high prices.

"The lack of strict controls would make the proposed European regulation completely ineffective," said Hannah Griffiths, head of policy at the World Development Movement.

But the European Union commissioner in charge of financial regulation, Michel Barnier, told a news conference in Brussels that the new European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) was expected to be tough if EU members failed to crack down.

"Together with ESMA, we may be in a position to make these limits binding," he said, adding that the EU had been working with the United States.

"I can't imagine we'll be less stringent than the U.S." (Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, editing by Jane Baird)