* Price agencies say they have "no vested interest"
* Platts, Argus, ICIS say oil price methodology transparent
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, July 12 Oil price reporting agencies
said the way they assess international spot oil prices is
nothing like the method for calculating LIBOR, now at the centre
of a scandal for having been rigged in the interests of some
banks.
Platts, part of McGraw-Hill Inc, privately owned
Argus Media and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier, said in a
joint statement on Thursday they were independent organisations
(IPROs) and their role was quite different from the activity of
banks involved in setting the London Interbank Offered Rate.
There are "fundamental differences between the creation of
LIBOR and the reporting and publishing of oil and energy market
price assessments", they said.
"IPROs are independent of and have no vested interest in the
oil and energy markets. Their ownership is transparent, and
strict internal governance separates editorial and commercial
functions. IPROs are not market participants, nor providers of
transaction execution, clearing or settlement services."
Some financial industry bodies, including the International
Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), have said they
are worried that oil price assessments could be subject to
pressure and may be at risk of manipulation.
Daily price assessments for over-the-counter (OTC) oil trade
and derivatives are used to settle billions of dollars worth of
deals and to help settle trade on benchmark futures exchanges.
Global financial regulators have discussed imposing new
rules on physical oil markets, including the appointment of an
industry watchdog and extra scrutiny of pricing methodology.
But a IOSCO report last month leaned towards a more modest
set of record-keeping requirements for IPROs that largely
enshrine existing practice.
VARIETY OF SOURCES
More than a dozen current and former employees of several
large banks are under investigation, accused of trying to
manipulate benchmark LIBOR interest rates, which underpin $550
trillion in loans, securities and derivatives worldwide.
While LIBOR is the product of a single organisation, oil
price assessments come from a variety of sources including the
independent reporting organisations, the IPROs said.
"We have no vested interest in the markets," they said.
Journalists at reporting agencies evaluate prices by
contacting as many market participants as possible - by phone or
via instant messaging - to ask their view of the market in order
to avoid reflecting only a buyer's or seller's point of view.
It's a process that has evolved over time, and Platts and
Argus publish methodologies that spell out how they assess
prices. But that has not satisfied some in the oil industry, who
believe it is still easy to influence price discovery.
David Bicchetti, associate economic Officer at the United
Nations trade and development agency, said the price-setting
mechanism was similar to LIBOR in that it was based on
self-reporting with no independent oversight.
"The failures of these self-reporting mechanisms illustrate
the additional needs for more transparency on both markets," he
said. "It is a total myth to believe that self regulation could
work without proper supervision."
But the IPROs said their price assessments were done in a
"transparent and consistent manner" and that methodology had
evolved through "open consultation with stakeholders to ensure
it remains robust".
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva, editing by Jane
Baird)