* Open interest across commodities up 0.5 pct

* Drop of $16 bln far exceeds May commodity crash

By Lisa Shumaker

CHICAGO, Aug 5 Commodity markets lost more than $16 billion in value during Thursday's sell-off, although open interest rose slightly, an analysis of exchange data showed.

Equity and commodity markets plunged as growing anxiety over the global economic outlook spurred a flight to safe-haven bonds.

Open interest across the 19 commodities that make up the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.5 percent but the drop in prices wiped out $16 billion in value, mainly due to oil prices dropping 6 percent and investors losing $7.3 billion on paper.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Take a Look on commodity sell-off: [ID:nN1E7731O3]

Spreadsheet of commodity OI: r.reuters.com/maw92s

Factbox on commodity open interest: [ID:nN1E7741RL]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The $16 billion drop in value far exceeds losses seen in May when commodity markets crashed and oil suffered its worst sell-off on record -- a sell-off also triggered by worries about the global economy slipping back into recession.

Commodities on May 5 lost only $227 million in value as open interest in U.S. crude oil CLc1 soared to a record at the time and added $2.3 billion of value despite the plunge in prices. [ID:nN06303053]

In Thursday's rout, energy markets once again led the increase in open interest. Open positions in natural gas rose 3.4 percent and by 2.8 percent in heating oil.

Open interest in a futures market tallies long and short contracts that are not offset.

On Friday, commodities trimmed early losses and oil ended up as buyers emerged in markets cheapened by this week's falls after positive euro zone news eased global economic worries. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Dale Hudson)