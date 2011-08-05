Aug 5 The largest sell-offs in commodities have mainly occurred in the last three years as investors have steadily pumped more money into the sector.

The biggest drop in commodity open interest, in terms of dollar value, happened on March 19, 2008, when the market dropped $32 billion across 19 U.S. commodities. Investors were spooked by the sale of prominent U.S. bank Bear Sterns for $2 a share to JPMorgan on March 16.

In comparison, the dollar value of the open interest of those same 19 commodities fell $16 billion on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets on mounting concerns about a slowing global economy.

Here are other prominent dates that triggered large drops in commodity prices:

* March 17, 2008 - Day after fire sale of Bear Stearns, which hastened the global financial meltdown.

* July 17, 2008 - End of the 2008 commodities rally when prices hit record highs.

* Sept. 29, 2008 - U.S. House of Representatives voted against a $700 billion bailout plan and Europe announces it will spend billions rescuing troubled banks.

* Nov. 12, 2010 -- Commodities crashed on speculation that China, one of the biggest importers of commodities, would raise interest rates to curb high inflation.

* Nov. 16, 2010 - Markets spooked by talk that China, the No. 2 economy and a major commodities consumer, would raise interest rates to quell rising inflation. Markets were also nervous about the debt crisis in Ireland and the Federal Reserve's plans for a second round of economic stimulus.

* March 15, 2011 -- Nuclear crisis in Japan sent fear rippling through financial markets, driving investors toward safer assets. DATE DOLLAR VALUE OF OI CHANGE IN OI 3/19/2008 $501,846,415,887 $(32,110,834,570) -6.0% 11/16/2010 $489,635,683,682 $(31,669,036,906) -6.1% 3/17/2008 $528,838,702,903 $(28,262,048,238) -5.1% 7/17/2008 $552,398,528,593 $(25,500,629,245) -4.4% 9/29/2008 $353,222,666,613 $(25,140,203,151) -6.6% 11/12/2010 $516,352,828,402 $(24,494,286,749) -4.5% 3/15/2011 $555,404,107,108 $(24,234,116,534) -4.2% 8/4/2011 $523,837,971,898 $(16,491,918,043) 0.5% 5/5/2011 $574,940,234,485 $(226,806,704) -0.3% SOURCE: Thomson Reuters data * Dollar value based on settlement prices of 19 U.S. commodities -- crude oil, natural gas, heating oil, RBOB gasoline, gold, copper, silver, corn, soybeans, CBOT wheat, KCBT wheat, MGE wheat, soybean oil, soymeal, rice, sugar, coffee, cotton and cocoa. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)