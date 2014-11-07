NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. energy producers are
holding off making big cuts to their budgets and drilling plans
because they are not yet convinced that four-year-low prices are
here to stay, bankers at regional Fifth-Thirds Bank said on
Friday.
The near 30 percent tumble in oil prices since June, which
accelerated abruptly over the past six weeks, is similar in
scale and price to slumps in mid-2011 and mid-2012. But the
market rebounded quickly from those declines, and many drillers
are wondering if a similar recovery is around the corner.
"The price change that's occurred so quickly has everyone
trying to identify what exactly is the future," Bob Tull,
managing director of foreign exchange and commodities at Fifth
Third Bank, told the Reuters Commodities Summit on
Friday. "They're really in the evaluation stage."
U.S. oil prices have fallen some 30 percent in recent
months, tumbling to as low as $75.84 a barrel earlier this month
after trading near $107 a barrel at the end of June.
Fifth Third, which manages some $2 billion in loan
commitments and over 60 clients, has a commodities hedging and
trading team of six, with three solely dedicated to energy.
With the price slump, investors have been on edge about just
how producers will react. Earlier this week, Continental
Resources Inc. told investors that it exited all of its
hedges through 2016, with chief executive officer Harold Hamm
saying the price slump is temporary and betting prices will soon
recover.
But, with renewed uncertainty in the market, the "interest
in monetizing potential hedges is not robust," Tull added.
"Clients are maintaining positions they've held."
While the U.S. shale boom in the last four years has spurred
the nation to become one of the fastest and largest producers of
oil, it's also changed how U.S. producers view the market.
With record production across several basins in North Dakota
and Texas, along with new drilling efficiencies, what's been
produced is having a direct link to how producers view the
market.
"Clients are more acutely aware that any potentially
higher-priced markets may not stay there as long. Conversely,
you have a greater risk for the price to drop. They're aware of
the supply side," Tull said.
Interest from the end user and consumer side on hedging has
also picked up as prices slip, he added.
"It's becoming a much more interesting time for them," he
said. "Not that they're coming out in droves to hedge, but there
are much more robust conversations around that hedging."
